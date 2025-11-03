Bulgaria to Raise Second-Year Maternity Allowance to 450 Euros, Incentives for Early Return to Work Introduced

Minister of Labor and Social Policy Borislav Gutsanov has announced that the maternity allowance in the second year will be increased to 900 leva (450 euros), following revisions to the State Social Security budget for next year. The changes are also intended to encourage mothers to return to work sooner, reinforcing the government’s approach to supporting both families and the workforce.

The minister confirmed that the Swiss rule for updating pensions will remain in effect. Speaking ahead of the Supervisory Board meeting of the National Social Security Institute (NSSI), Gutsanov emphasized the government’s readiness to respond to calls for higher maternity benefits and incentives for early workforce reintegration. Previously, only 50% of the funds were returned if a mother returned to work in the second year, but the new framework raises this to 75%, effectively increasing the allowance by more than two-thirds. According to Gutsanov, this measure supports mothers while encouraging their active participation in the economy.

Gutsanov also addressed the recent adjustment to the minimum wage, noting that the government initially proposed 605 euros, but after applying the Labor Code formula, it has been revised to 620.20 euros. He thanked the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance, and his government colleagues, stressing that such decisions are achieved through dialogue and coordination.

On the topic of social security contributions, the minister stated that the proposed two-percentage-point increase is likely to be approved by the NSSI Supervisory Board. He explained that of the nearly 25 billion leva allocated for pensions, over 11 billion comes from the state budget. While the Ministry of Finance identified this gap as a financial challenge, Gutsanov highlighted that addressing the shadow economy remains the largest potential reserve for funding.

Other social security budget parameters remain unchanged, with pensions set to be updated from July 1 according to the Swiss rule, expected to amount to 7–8 percent, with the exact figure to be determined later.