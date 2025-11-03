Major Repairs Force Temporary Closure of Danube Bridge Near Ruse

Society | November 3, 2025, Monday // 10:32
Bulgaria: Major Repairs Force Temporary Closure of Danube Bridge Near Ruse

Traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse will be halted on November 4 due to ongoing major repair works. Passenger vehicles will be unable to cross the bridge from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., while heavy goods vehicles will face a 24-hour restriction from 9 a.m. on November 4 until 9 a.m. on November 5. The closure is necessary for a critical stage of construction on a 320-meter section heading toward Romania, where freshly poured concrete must be left undisturbed for at least 12 hours to ensure proper bonding and structural integrity between the last two repaired panels.

Repair works on the bridge have been ongoing in stages since July 10, 2024. So far, a full 24-hour closure occurred only once earlier in March for similar activities in another section. At other times, construction has continued without stopping traffic, with vehicles passing safely in lanes not undergoing repairs.

The Road Infrastructure Agency apologized for the inconvenience but stressed that these repairs are essential for the bridge’s safety. During the closure, heavy goods vehicles can use designated parking and rest areas in the Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Yambol, and Haskovo districts. Maps indicating waiting areas and alternative routes have been provided.

Additionally, drivers using route cards for vehicles over 3.5 tons should note that any card covering the bridge section will not be valid during the closure. Cards activated before the stoppage whose 24-hour validity expires during this period cannot be used afterward, and drivers should plan their journeys accordingly.

traffic, Danube Bridge, Ruse, repair

