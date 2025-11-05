Central Bank Deputy Chief: The Ruling Coalition Should Avoid Tax Hikes to Protect Bulgaria’s Economy

Business » FINANCE | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Central Bank Deputy Chief: The Ruling Coalition Should Avoid Tax Hikes to Protect Bulgaria’s Economy

Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank Petar Chobanov has urged the ruling coalition not to raise taxes, warning that such a move would place unnecessary strain on the economy and local businesses. In an interview with BNT, Chobanov stressed that the government should avoid tax hikes, emphasizing that the focus should instead be on fostering economic growth and stability.

Chobanov highlighted the government’s recent efforts to secure long-term economic partnerships, citing the planned strategic collaboration with the company Rheinmetall as a positive example of proactive economic policy. At the same time, he acknowledged that the planned increase in social security contributions, set to rise by two percentage points to a range of 10–13%, is a logical step to ensure the sustainability of the pension system. This measure, he noted, aims to maintain balance and strengthen the financial framework of the social security system.

In the context of the 2026 budget, Chobanov pointed out the importance of structural reforms to achieve a balanced and efficient fiscal system. He called for public spending to be more results-oriented, particularly in healthcare, education, and social policy, where investments should produce measurable outcomes. In education, he emphasized the need to cultivate a literate and competitive workforce capable of supporting a high-value economy, while in healthcare, the focus should shift toward prevention and overall public health rather than solely treatment.

Chobanov also stressed that the 2026 budget is the first to be prepared after Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone, meaning it will be scrutinized by the European Commission for revenue realism, spending feasibility, and overall economic impact. He underscored the necessity of revising automatic wage increase mechanisms embedded in legislation to prevent unsubstantiated hikes. Maintaining fiscal discipline, he concluded, is essential for complying with the Maastricht criteria that underpinned Bulgaria’s eurozone accession.

Source: BNT interview

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, taxes, Chobanov

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Economist Warns Euro Adoption Could Sink Bulgaria Faster Than Greece

Bulgarian economist Viktor Papazov, a Harvard graduate and one of the founders of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and the Central Depository, has delivered a stark warning about Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Over 86% of Bulgarians Rely on Coffee for Happiness, Survey Finds

A recent European health survey has shed light on the habits Bulgarians rely on to boost their mood and manage stress

Society | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Banks Earn 1.43 Billion Euros in Just Nine Months

In the first nine months of 2025, commercial banks in Bulgaria reported a total profit of 2.8 billion leva (approximately 1.43 billion euros)

Business » Finance | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s GDP Skyrockets 600% Over 20 Years, Outpacing EU Average

Over the past two decades, the economic growth in Bulgaria has been remarkable

Business » Finance | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Unemployment Benefits in Sofia Now Exceed Next Year’s Minimum Wage

In Sofia, unemployment benefits remain above the minimum wage

Society | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 18:02

Inside the Making of Bulgaria’s Euro Coins: From Minting to the First Starter Kits

For the first time, samples of Bulgaria’s new euro coins were presented on national television by the Chief Treasurer of the Bulgarian National Bank, Stefan Tsvetkov

Business » Finance | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 17:52
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Inside the Making of Bulgaria’s Euro Coins: From Minting to the First Starter Kits

For the first time, samples of Bulgaria’s new euro coins were presented on national television by the Chief Treasurer of the Bulgarian National Bank, Stefan Tsvetkov

Business » Finance | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 17:52

Not a Destination, But a Beginning': Europe's Elite Gather in Sofia as Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Era

High-level conference marks final stretch before Bulgaria becomes 21st eurozone member on January 1, 2026

Business » Finance | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 16:21

First Look at Bulgaria’s Euro: What the New Banknotes Will Look Like from 2026 (VIDEO)

At a joint press conference following the high-level forum “Bulgaria on the Threshold of the Eurozone,” held at the Boyana Residence in Sofia, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev

Business » Finance | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 16:03

Paying in Levs or Euros in January 2026: Change in Either Currency Allowed During Bulgaria’s Euro Transition

From January 2026, Bulgarians will be able to make payments in both levs and euros across all shops

Business » Finance | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

Bulgaria’s Economists Warn: Eurozone Membership Doesn’t Shield Against Fiscal Mismanagement

Economist Prof. Garabed Minasyan criticized the Bulgarian government on BNT, pointing out that it has failed to comply with legal deadlines for budget submissions

Business » Finance | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 13:06

€10.5 Billion Debt Bomb: Bulgaria's First Euro Budget Triggers Fierce Backlash

Bulgaria unveils historic 51.4 billion euros budget amid concerns over rising debt and taxes

Business » Finance | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 09:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria