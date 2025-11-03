Over One-Third of Speeding Violations in Bulgaria Linked to Foreign Drivers

Society | November 3, 2025, Monday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Over One-Third of Speeding Violations in Bulgaria Linked to Foreign Drivers

More than a third of all drivers caught speeding on Bulgaria’s roads in the past month were foreign nationals, according to data from the National Toll Administration.

Since the introduction of the new average speed control system on 12 road sections across the country, authorities have registered 33,288 violations. Out of these, 13,775 were committed by vehicles with foreign registration plates, Interior Minister Daniel Mitov said in response to a parliamentary question from MP Bozhidar Bozhanov concerning the collection of fines from foreign drivers.

The average speed control system became operational on September 7. Its cameras record vehicles’ travel times between specific points to determine whether the legal speed limit has been exceeded.

According to the Interior Minister, coordination between the relevant state institutions is still underway to ensure that electronic tickets issued to offenders, especially those from abroad, can be properly processed and paid. The system remains in a transitional phase as authorities continue refining procedures for cross-border fine collection, BTA reported.

