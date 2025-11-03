Over One-Third of Speeding Violations in Bulgaria Linked to Foreign Drivers

Bulgaria Ranks Second in the EU for Working People At Risk of Poverty
According to the latest Eurostat data, 8.2% of people aged 18 and over who were employed or self-employed in the European Union in 2024 were at risk of poverty
More than a third of all drivers caught speeding on Bulgaria’s roads in the past month were foreign nationals, according to data from the National Toll Administration.
Since the introduction of the new average speed control system on 12 road sections across the country, authorities have registered 33,288 violations. Out of these, 13,775 were committed by vehicles with foreign registration plates, Interior Minister Daniel Mitov said in response to a parliamentary question from MP Bozhidar Bozhanov concerning the collection of fines from foreign drivers.
The average speed control system became operational on September 7. Its cameras record vehicles’ travel times between specific points to determine whether the legal speed limit has been exceeded.
According to the Interior Minister, coordination between the relevant state institutions is still underway to ensure that electronic tickets issued to offenders, especially those from abroad, can be properly processed and paid. The system remains in a transitional phase as authorities continue refining procedures for cross-border fine collection, BTA reported.
A cold front is moving across Bulgaria over the next 24 hours, bringing a dramatic change in the weather, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
The Institute for Road Safety (IPB) reports a notable rise in fatalities on Bulgarian roads following the introduction of average speed control measures
The use of mobile phones in Bulgarian schools is set to be prohibited starting in January
The price of Bulgaria’s consumer basket has risen by 1 lev (0,50 cents), reaching 98 leva (50 euros) compared to 97 leva (49.50 euros) last week
The eleventh edition of Plovdiv Jazz Fest is set to take place from November 7 to 9, 2025
Mountain rescuers are currently searching for a missing woman in the northern part of Vitosha, the Bulgarian Red Cross Mountain Rescue Service reported
