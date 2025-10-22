Clashes in Belgrade as Protests Over Novi Sad Tragedy Reignite Anti-Government Anger

Tensions flared in the heart of Belgrade on Sunday as protesters and supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic clashed in front of Serbia’s parliament building. Police intervened to form a cordon between the opposing groups, preventing the confrontation from spiraling into wider violence. The unrest broke out less than a day after commemorative events marking one year since the collapse of the railway station canopy in Novi Sad, a tragedy that claimed 16 lives and left one person seriously injured.

The situation escalated early in the afternoon when both groups gathered near the National Assembly. After police initially pushed demonstrators back, they regrouped at a nearby intersection. As night fell, tensions grew. Fireworks, bottles, and flares were thrown from the pro-government camp toward demonstrators supporting Dijana Hrka, the mother of one of the victims, who has been on a hunger strike demanding accountability for the Novi Sad disaster.

Hrka, standing before the parliament, vowed to fight until justice is served, pointing out that a year after the tragedy, no one has been convicted for the deaths of her son Stefan and the other 15 victims. Her protest revived a movement that began in late November last year, when students blocked over 60 university faculties across Serbia. What began as a call for justice evolved into nationwide demonstrations against corruption and negligence, and eventually into demands for early parliamentary elections.

Initially peaceful, the protests grew more confrontational over the summer. Demonstrators accused police of excessive force during clashes, while authorities accused protesters of instigating violence. On November 2, Hrka directly challenged President Vucic to call snap elections and “face the people instead of hiding behind power.” As evening approached, more citizens joined the protest, swelling the crowd outside the National Assembly.

Opposition politicians arrived to express solidarity with Hrka, urging people to continue peaceful resistance. Student leaders appealed to demonstrators not to respond to provocations from the ruling party’s supporters. Still, occasional scuffles broke out, and some protesters verbally confronted riot police, calling on them to remove their protective gear.

President Vucic, speaking to the private broadcaster Pink, called for calm and denounced what he described as provocations by those “participating in blockades.” He claimed protesters hurled stones, bottles, and flares, set fire to a tent, and injured several people, including a police officer. He further alleged that the organizers of the demonstration were in contact with staff members of the US Embassy in Belgrade, saying the state was monitoring their communication with “foreign structures” seeking to provoke unrest.

In a rare move, Vucic also criticized US diplomats, a shift from his usual rhetoric since the start of the protest movement. Serbia’s Interior Ministry and the Security and Information Agency issued a joint statement strongly condemning the incidents and warning against further escalation.

While reaffirming his call for early parliamentary elections, Vucic declined to specify a date. Meanwhile, the protests in Belgrade and across the country have reignited public anger over the lack of accountability in the Novi Sad disaster. Thirteen people, including former ministers of trade and infrastructure, have been charged, yet many Serbians believe the real culprits remain untouched.

Local media have reported increased police pressure on the protest movement, with hundreds of arrests and violent dispersals of rallies. Pro-government outlets have branded student leaders “terrorists,” accusing them of promoting chaos. The movement, however, continues to gather strength, driven by grief, frustration, and a growing demand for political change.