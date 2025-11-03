As Germany Sends Patriots to Ukraine, Trump Rejects Tomahawks and Calls War Biden’s Mistake

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that his administration is not currently considering supplying Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked whether Washington was evaluating such a move. “No, not really,” he replied, adding that his stance could change, but “for now, the answer is no.”

His remarks followed earlier reports suggesting that the Pentagon had approved the technical possibility of transferring Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kyiv, though the final decision rests with the president. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also said that the issue remains “under review” by Trump. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that during their recent meeting, Trump neither confirmed nor rejected the possibility, remarking that “he did not say no, but he did not say yes either.”

The Tomahawk missile, known for its subsonic long-range capability, can hit targets between 1,600 and 2,500 kilometers away. Analysts say that if such weapons were approved, Ukraine could strike Russian military sites deep inside enemy territory, strengthening its position in future negotiations. Moscow has warned that the delivery of these missiles would mark a “new stage of escalation.”

When asked about the “final straw” in convincing him that Russian President Vladimir Putin is unwilling to end the war, Trump dismissed the idea of any single turning point. “There is no final straw,” he said. “Sometimes you have to let it fight out. It’s been a tough war for Putin - he’s lost a lot of soldiers, maybe close to a million. It’s been tough for Ukraine too.” He emphasized that both sides are deeply entrenched and that the conflict has become a grinding test of endurance.

Reporters also questioned Trump about the fate of frozen Russian assets, estimated at around 300 billion dollars globally, with roughly two-thirds, about 185 billion euros, held by Belgium-based Euroclear. The president said he is not directly involved in those discussions, which he noted are ongoing between “Europe and Russia.”

In a separate interview with CBS News, Trump said that while tariffs had helped him end “eight wars around the world,” the same approach could not apply to Russia because of limited trade ties. “We don’t do very much business with Russia. He’s not someone who buys a lot from us,” Trump explained, adding that he believes Putin “wants to trade with us and make a lot of money for Russia.” He described both Putin and China’s Xi Jinping as “serious, tough, and smart leaders,” insisting that such figures “are not to be toyed with.”

Trump once again maintained that the war in Ukraine would not have begun had he been in office at the time. “That was Joe Biden’s war, not mine. I inherited that stupid war,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Zelensky announced that Ukraine has received additional Patriot air defense systems from Germany. In his evening address, Zelensky thanked Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the German government for honoring their commitments. “There is a good result for our air defense - Ukraine now has more Patriots, and we are putting them to work,” he said.

The Ukrainian president underscored that the country still requires more systems to protect critical infrastructure and cities, particularly as Russia intensifies air attacks ahead of winter. “This effort involves not only political negotiations but also cooperation with defense manufacturers,” he said, adding that Ukraine has presented its partners with “all calculations and options” for ensuring sufficient air defense coverage.

Germany has now supplied a total of three Patriot systems, with the latest delivery fulfilling prior agreements. Each battery consists of radar units, missile launchers, and command systems capable of intercepting both ballistic and cruise missiles. Production of these complex systems can take years, making them among the most sought-after defenses in the world.

Zelensky reiterated that protecting Ukraine’s skies remains one of the top priorities, highlighting the importance of multi-layered defenses that include air defense systems, fighter jets, and interceptor drones. He expressed gratitude for the continued international support, noting that every new system “literally brings us closer to the end of this war.”