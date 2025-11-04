Sharp Change Coming: Bulgaria Faces Fog, Rain, and Falling Temperatures Starting Monday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 2, 2025, Sunday // 22:35
Bulgaria: Sharp Change Coming: Bulgaria Faces Fog, Rain, and Falling Temperatures Starting Monday Photo: Stella Ivanova

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a warning about a significant shift in weather conditions expected at the beginning of this week. According to the forecast, Monday night will be mostly clear and calm, with fog likely to form in many low-lying areas and valleys early in the morning. Minimum temperatures will range between 6 and 11 degrees, dropping to around 6 degrees in Sofia. Atmospheric pressure will decrease slightly but will remain higher than the monthly average.

During the first half of Monday, most of the country will experience sunny weather, though fog may persist in some parts of the Danube Plain. In the afternoon, clouds will start to move in from the west, bringing rain overnight, particularly in the western regions. Winds will remain weak, while daytime highs will range between 17 and 22 degrees, reaching about 19 degrees in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, morning fog will reduce visibility in some areas, but conditions will improve by midday with mostly sunny skies. By evening, however, cloud cover will increase. Winds from the east-southeast will remain light to moderate, and temperatures along the coast will vary between 17 and 19 degrees. Sea water temperatures will stay between 14 and 18 degrees, with wave heights of around 2 to 3 points.

In the mountains, the day will begin with mostly sunny weather, followed by increasing cloudiness from the west in the afternoon. During the night into Tuesday, rain is expected in the western mountain regions. A moderate southwesterly wind will prevail. Maximum temperatures at 1200 meters will be around 15 degrees, and at 2000 meters approximately 10 degrees.

Looking ahead to November 4 and 5, forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies and widespread showers. On Tuesday, rainfall will be more extensive across the country, while on Wednesday it will be concentrated mainly in eastern Bulgaria. Winds will shift to the west-northwest, remaining weak to moderate, particularly over the Danube Plain and eastern areas. By midweek, the wind will subside and turn northward.

Temperatures will drop noticeably during the day, with maximum values ranging mostly between 10 and 15 degrees. Nighttime lows, however, will remain largely unchanged.

Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

