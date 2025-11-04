Bulgaria’s Tourism Sector: We're Not Ready for Euro Adoption on New Year’s!

Business » TOURISM | November 3, 2025, Monday // 12:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Tourism Sector: We're Not Ready for Euro Adoption on New Year’s!

The chairman of the Union of Tourist Businesses, Malin Bystrin, has expressed serious concerns over Bulgaria’s readiness to adopt the euro starting January 1. According to Bystrin, the tourism sector will be the first to encounter the new currency, and the industry is not fully prepared for the practical challenges this entails.

Categorically, we are not ready,” he said in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio. “Tourism is the first to implement this change, starting literally on New Year’s Eve. Imagine it is 11:59 p.m., you pay in leva, and suddenly it is euros. How much cash will we need? We simply don’t know. Staff may not be prepared to handle the transition quickly. If a terminal fails, a customer wants to pay and cannot, the responsibility falls on us.”

Bystrin also highlighted potential complications with dual payments in both leva and euros. “If both currencies are accepted and the amount per person is insufficient, how will we convert it? These are processes unfamiliar to us, yet we are expected to implement them in an extremely short timeframe. The penalties for mistakes are serious, which is very concerning for us.

In an effort to prepare, the Union of Tourist Businesses has requested support from the Ministry of Tourism and the National Revenue Agency. A meeting is scheduled in two weeks to address these challenges and provide some reassurance to the sector.

Despite these concerns, early bookings for the holiday season are progressing well. Bystrin noted strong interest from Turkish tourists and visitors from Balkan countries. Nevertheless, he emphasized that domestic travelers remain the most important client base for Bulgarian tourism.

Tags: euro, Bulgaria, New Year

