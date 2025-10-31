After Three Years, Bulgaria Returns to the Eurovision!

Bulgaria’s Tourism Sector: We're Not Ready for Euro Adoption on New Year’s!
The chairman of the Union of Tourist Businesses, Malin Bystrin, has expressed serious concerns over Bulgaria’s readiness to adopt the euro starting January 1
Bulgaria is set to return to the Eurovision Song Contest, joining the celebration of its 70th edition in 2026. The country’s comeback reflects Bulgarian National Television’s commitment to showcasing local culture and artistic talent on a global stage.
“Eurovision is more than a contest - it’s a meeting point for cultures and stories,” said BNT Director General Emil Koshlukov. “We are proud to once again offer a Bulgarian artist the chance to perform before millions of viewers worldwide.”
Eurovision Director Martin Green welcomed Bulgaria back after a three-year absence, emphasizing that the country’s return highlights the contest’s enduring appeal and its ability to unite audiences through music.
In the coming months, BNT will focus on selecting both the artist and the song that will represent Bulgaria. Further details on the selection process and participation format will be announced later.
Eurovision 2026 will feature its semi-finals on May 12 and May 14, followed by the grand final on May 16. Austria hosts the event after JJ’s victory in 2025 with the song “Wasted Love” in Basel, Switzerland, marking Vienna’s third time as host city, following previous editions in 1967 and 2015.
Eurovision has grown into one of the world’s largest cultural gatherings. The 2025 edition drew 166 million television viewers, an increase of 3 million from 2024. In addition to the 37 participating countries, fans from 109 other countries and territories cast votes for their favorite performances.
Source: BNT
Italy could lose as much as one-fifth of its beaches by the middle of the century due to rising sea levels
The Netherlands witnessed a night of political surprises as the parliamentary election produced an unexpectedly close result between two rival forces: the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV), led by Geert Wilders, and the centrist-liberal Democrats 66 (D66)
Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken has warned that Moscow would face devastating consequences if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to attack a NATO member state
The European Union is intensifying pressure on member states reluctant to approve funding for Ukraine, urging them to use frozen Russian assets or face the alternative of footing the bill themselves
Germany is moving to dramatically modernize its military, aiming to transform the Bundeswehr into what Chancellor Friedrich Merz described in May as “the strongest conventional army in Europe”
The European Commission has stated that it does not currently see any risk to the EU’s energy security following the recent US sanctions imposed on Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence