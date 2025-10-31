After Three Years, Bulgaria Returns to the Eurovision!

World » EU | October 31, 2025, Friday // 15:19
Bulgaria: After Three Years, Bulgaria Returns to the Eurovision! @BNT

Bulgaria is set to return to the Eurovision Song Contest, joining the celebration of its 70th edition in 2026. The country’s comeback reflects Bulgarian National Television’s commitment to showcasing local culture and artistic talent on a global stage.

Eurovision is more than a contest - it’s a meeting point for cultures and stories,” said BNT Director General Emil Koshlukov. “We are proud to once again offer a Bulgarian artist the chance to perform before millions of viewers worldwide.”

Eurovision Director Martin Green welcomed Bulgaria back after a three-year absence, emphasizing that the country’s return highlights the contest’s enduring appeal and its ability to unite audiences through music.

In the coming months, BNT will focus on selecting both the artist and the song that will represent Bulgaria. Further details on the selection process and participation format will be announced later.

Eurovision 2026 will feature its semi-finals on May 12 and May 14, followed by the grand final on May 16. Austria hosts the event after JJ’s victory in 2025 with the song “Wasted Love” in Basel, Switzerland, marking Vienna’s third time as host city, following previous editions in 1967 and 2015.

Eurovision has grown into one of the world’s largest cultural gatherings. The 2025 edition drew 166 million television viewers, an increase of 3 million from 2024. In addition to the 37 participating countries, fans from 109 other countries and territories cast votes for their favorite performances.

Source: BNT

