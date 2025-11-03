Bulgaria Enjoys a Warm Autumn Weekend Before November Chill Sets In

Bulgaria is set to enjoy a spell of mild and sunny weather this weekend, though residents should be prepared as colder November conditions approach in the following week. Temperatures over the next few days are expected to reach as high as 23 degrees Celsius, accompanied by calm winds and plenty of sunshine. Morning fog may linger in some low-lying areas, giving way to bright and quiet afternoons.

Friday will see mostly sunny skies across the country, with occasional cloudiness in Southwestern Bulgaria, particularly in the morning. Winds will be minimal. Daytime temperatures will range from 18° to 23°, with Sofia seeing highs around 19°. In the mountains, sunshine will dominate, though clouds may increase slightly before noon, especially over the southwestern massifs. At 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach about 16°, while at 2,000 meters highs will stay near 9°. Along the Black Sea coast, clear skies are expected with reduced visibility in the morning in some areas, calm conditions, and highs between 19° and 21°. Sea temperatures range from 16° to 18°, with waves at 1–2 points.

The weekend will remain mostly sunny, with gentle southern winds and occasional high clouds. Fog or low clouds will form during the night and early morning in valleys and lowlands, becoming more persistent on Sunday. Minimum temperatures will hover between 5° and 10°, while daytime highs will reach 17°–22°, slightly lower where fog persists.

Looking ahead to early next week, the weather will generally stay sunny with light southern winds, though northern and then eastern winds will bring colder air by Tuesday and Wednesday. Visibility in valleys may improve temporarily, but cloud cover will increase, raising the chance of precipitation. Daytime temperatures will gradually fall, and by Thursday, the country will remain relatively cool. However, the probability of rain will decline, and the eastern half may enjoy breaks in the cloud cover.

