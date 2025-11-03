A House in Sofia Now Costs as Much as an Apartment in Paris

The residential real estate market in Sofia continues to demonstrate strong resilience, with prices steadily climbing despite broader economic fluctuations. According to a recent report by Colliers, the average price of a detached house in the capital has now reached 700,000 euros, putting it on par with some apartments in Paris. Interest in industrial and office space remains steady, reflecting a balanced and active property market.

For the third quarter of 2025, Sofia recorded an investment volume of 227.2 million euros. Returns are stable, with 7.75% for office and retail properties, 7.5% for industrial properties, and 4% for residential assets. The city currently has 2.48 million square meters of office space, with more than 306,000 sq m under construction. Vacancy rates are 12% for class A offices and 13.7% for class B, while average rental rates remain steady at 15 euros per sq m for class A and 10 euros per sq m for class B. Flexible workspace offerings have expanded, now exceeding 100,000 sq m of active space.

The industrial sector shows minimal vacancies, with only 2.1% of space unoccupied. Currently, 1.43 million sq m of logistics zones are in operation, with an additional 144,500 sq m under construction. Rents hold steady at 5.5 euros per sq m for Class A properties and 4 euros per sq m for Class B. Retail spaces also maintain stability: 45 euros per sq m for malls, 12 euros per sq m for retail parks, and 58 euros per sq m along Vitosha Boulevard. Vacancy rates are low, around 3% for malls and retail parks, and 2.4% on Vitosha Blvd., signaling continued investor confidence and consumer activity.

Colliers notes that in the medium-high and high-end segment, average prices including VAT and a parking space reach 700,000 euros for detached houses, 620,000 euros for semi-detached homes, and 460,000 euros for terraced houses. Gated communities currently offer 1,910 completed residential units, with another 1,500 under construction. Experts observe that while rents and yields remain stable, the luxury segment is increasingly becoming the primary driver of market activity in Sofia.