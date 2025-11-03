Plovdiv’s First Mall Set for Sale to Bulgarian Investment Partnership

Residential Construction Booms in Plovdiv, While Sofia Trails Behind
In the third quarter of 2025, Bulgarian municipalities issued permits for a total of 2,292 residential buildings
Trinity Capital and Hus Invest, the partners who acquired Park Center Sofia a year ago, are now moving to purchase Mall Plovdiv. The two companies have formally requested approval from the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) for the transaction. The buyer will be their joint venture, TSH Investment, initially created for the acquisition of Park Center Sofia. TSH Investment is now targeting M.O. Plovdiv, the company behind Mall Plovdiv.
Mall Plovdiv, one of the city’s two major shopping centers, opened its doors in 2009. By the end of 2024, it had 98% of its retail space leased. The mall’s ultimate owner is the Irish investment fund Avestus, which has previously held a brief stake in Mall Sofia and also owned an office building on Sofia’s Moskovska Street, sold in 2018. With the Plovdiv deal, Avestus is effectively exiting the Bulgarian market.
According to M.O. Plovdiv’s 2024 financials, the property is valued at 33.5 million leva (€17.1 million), with a 20 million leva (€10.2 million) loan from DSK Bank. The company reported revenues of 14.7 million leva (€7.5 million) and a net profit of 3 million leva (€1.5 million), both slightly higher than the previous year.
TSH Investment is equally owned by Trinity Capital, the private investment firm of Tencho Shikov from Rompharm, and Hus Invest, the Plovdiv-based company of brothers Ivan and Alexander Assenov. Trinity Capital focuses on retail parks such as XOPark, malls, and convenience stores including the Minimart chain. The company recently began constructing Bulgaria’s first Outlet Village and acquired MegaMall in Lyulin in 2023 for roughly 18 million euros (€18 million), taking on an additional 13 million euros (€13 million) in debt from the previous owner.
Hus Invest, traditionally active in metals trading and residential construction, initially partnered with Trinity in the Park Center Sofia acquisition to diversify its portfolio. The same collaboration continues with the Plovdiv mall, bringing the transaction value, including debt coverage, close to 77 million leva (€39.3 million). The deal marks Trinity and Hus Invest’s continued expansion in the Bulgarian retail property sector.
In the third quarter of 2025, Bulgarian municipalities issued permits for a total of 2,292 residential buildings
The chairman of the Union of Tourist Businesses, Malin Bystrin, has expressed serious concerns over Bulgaria’s readiness to adopt the euro starting January 1
Former Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov has warned that Bulgaria could face substantial economic losses due to the recent parliamentary decision to ban Lukoil from exporting diesel and aviation fuel
In the past decade, digital assets have moved from the fringes of finance into the portfolios of everyday investors and large institutions alike.
The residential real estate market in Sofia continues to demonstrate strong resilience
Bulgaria has slipped in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2025, dropping four places from 37th to 41st worldwide
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence