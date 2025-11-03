Sofia Rent Surge: Three-Room Apartments Now Average Over €820
Rents for three-room apartments in Sofia have reached an average of just over 1,600 leva (around €820), according to data from a local real estate company. Over the past decade, rental prices have risen by more than 110%, more than doubling since 2015, when the average rent for such apartments was just over 760 leva (€390).
Rental rates vary widely depending on factors such as the apartment’s furnishings, location, recent renovations, and proximity to public transport or metro stations. Despite this steady increase, rent growth has lagged behind the rise in property prices. Over the same 10-year period, apartment prices in Sofia have nearly tripled.
Real estate experts note that rents are not growing as rapidly because more people are opting to buy their own homes instead of renting. Low mortgage rates, rising incomes, and inflation have encouraged many, particularly buyers under 30, to invest in property. For these buyers, monthly mortgage payments often approximate current rents, making homeownership an attractive option. Beyond financial considerations, owning property is also seen as a status symbol in Bulgaria.
Demand for rental properties in Sofia remains strong, yielding solid returns for landlords. Gross rental yields average around 4% in the city center and Lozenets district, while neighborhoods like Krastova Vada, Manastirski Livadi, and Vitosha offer yields of about 4.8%. Areas such as Malinova Dolina, Mladost, Nadezhda, and Lyulin reach roughly 5%.
For many property investors, the appeal is not only rental income but also long-term capital gains. By holding and later selling properties at higher prices, owners can realize significant profits. Some investors focus less on immediate rental management, instead relying on the potential appreciation of their residential investments over time.
A House in Sofia Now Costs as Much as an Apartment in Paris
The residential real estate market in Sofia continues to demonstrate strong resilience
Optimism for Bulgaria’s Eurozone Future Dominates National Real Estate Forum in Sofia
Optimism surrounding Bulgaria’s upcoming entry into the Eurozone set the tone at the 11th International Forum of the National Association of Real Estate (NAREA)
No Price Drop Ahead, Only Slower Growth in Bulgaria’s Housing Market, Expert Predicts
Dobromir Ganev, chairman of the National Association “Real Estate,” stated in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio that property prices in Bulgaria are likely to continue rising in line with citizens’ income
This EU Country Has The Most Overvalued Properties...And It's Not Bulgaria
A recent report by the European Commission highlights Portugal as the EU country with the most overvalued property market, far surpassing other nations, including Bulgaria
Bulgaria’s Mortgage Market Braces for Euro Transition and Inflation Impact
The Bulgarian mortgage market continues to expand steadily, showing increases in lending volumes, average loan sizes
Sofia’s Skyrocketing Property Prices Highlight Urban Struggles and Infrastructure Gaps
Over the past decade, Bulgaria has seen a sharp rise in residential property prices, with an increase of nearly 150% nationwide