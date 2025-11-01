Sofia May End Free Parking for Electric Cars

Society | November 1, 2025, Saturday // 10:36
Bulgaria: Sofia May End Free Parking for Electric Cars

Bulgaria is facing a potential change in parking regulations that could affect electric car owners in Sofia. Carlos Contrera, deputy chairman of VMRO and a municipal councilor, has proposed ending free parking for electric vehicles in the city’s Blue and Green zones. In a social media post, Contrera suggested that individuals who own or lease electric cars should pay for preferential parking through an annual sticker costing 600 euros. Vehicles owned by companies, including car-sharing services like Spark, would not be eligible for these benefits and would follow standard parking rules.

Contrera argued that the current free parking system for electric cars often prevents the intended goal of freeing spaces for short-term use. He highlighted instances where electric vehicles occupy paid parking zones for extended periods, causing shortages for residents and other drivers. The introduction of a paid annual electronic vignette would give individual owners priority parking while encouraging turnover in high-demand areas. Those without the sticker would be subject to regular parking fees.

Sofia currently has over 20,000 registered electric cars, with the number expected to rise. Contrera emphasized that only individuals, not businesses, should receive preferential treatment, noting that legal entities currently benefit from the system without restrictions. For comparison, residents with conventional cars pay between 100 and 150 leva (50 and 75 euros) annually for their first vehicle, with higher fees for additional vehicles. The proposal aims to balance incentives for electric cars while improving parking availability for all.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, sofia, electric, parking

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Tourism Sector: We're Not Ready for Euro Adoption on New Year’s!

The chairman of the Union of Tourist Businesses, Malin Bystrin, has expressed serious concerns over Bulgaria’s readiness to adopt the euro starting January 1

Business » Tourism | November 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

A House in Sofia Now Costs as Much as an Apartment in Paris

The residential real estate market in Sofia continues to demonstrate strong resilience

Business » Properties | November 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Falls Out of Global Top 40 Startup Ecosystems, Sofia Remains Regional Leader

Bulgaria has slipped in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2025, dropping four places from 37th to 41st worldwide

Business | November 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Sofia Rent Surge: Three-Room Apartments Now Average Over €820

Rents for three-room apartments in Sofia have reached an average of just over 1,600 leva (around €820), according to data from a local real estate company

Business » Properties | November 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Unemployment Falls to 3.5% as EU Job Market Stabilizes at 6%

In September 2025, unemployment in the euro area remained steady at 6.3% for the third month in a row, slightly above the historic low of 6.2% recorded in October and November 2024

Business | November 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Politico: Bulgaria Urges Temporary Relief from US Measures Targeting Lukoil Refinery

Bulgaria is holding consultations with Washington to explore the possibility of obtaining a temporary exemption from the new US sanctions imposed on Russian oil companies, including Lukoil

Business » Energy | November 1, 2025, Saturday // 21:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Celebrates National Awakeners’ Day

On 1 November, Bulgaria honours the legacy of its educators, writers and national revivalists - those who awakened a sense of Bulgarian identity in troubled times

Society » Culture | November 1, 2025, Saturday // 08:55

Bulgaria Enjoys a Warm Autumn Weekend Before November Chill Sets In

Bulgaria is set to enjoy a spell of mild and sunny weather this weekend

Society » Environment | October 31, 2025, Friday // 17:03

Bulgaria Launches 'Winter' Road Safety Campaign with Fines for Non-Compliant Tires

Bulgaria launches its annual “Winter” road safety campaign on November 1

Society | October 31, 2025, Friday // 14:07

Halloween: From Celtic Rituals to Modern Celebration in Bulgaria

On the night of October 31, streets around the world glow with carved pumpkins, costumed figures, and the echoes of ancient tales about spirits and the afterlife

Society » Culture | October 31, 2025, Friday // 09:03

Over 33,000 Bulgarian Children Affected by Early Marriages in the Past Decade

Over the past decade, more than 33,000 children in Bulgaria have entered early marriages or become parents

Society | October 31, 2025, Friday // 08:50

Sunny and Mild Friday Ahead for Most of Bulgaria, Fog in the Plains Early

On Friday, October 31, Bulgaria will enjoy mostly sunny weather, with some thin, high clouds across the sky. In the morning, fog is expected to settle in parts of the plains before clearing later in the day

Society » Environment | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria