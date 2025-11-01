Sofia May End Free Parking for Electric Cars

Bulgaria is facing a potential change in parking regulations that could affect electric car owners in Sofia. Carlos Contrera, deputy chairman of VMRO and a municipal councilor, has proposed ending free parking for electric vehicles in the city’s Blue and Green zones. In a social media post, Contrera suggested that individuals who own or lease electric cars should pay for preferential parking through an annual sticker costing 600 euros. Vehicles owned by companies, including car-sharing services like Spark, would not be eligible for these benefits and would follow standard parking rules.

Contrera argued that the current free parking system for electric cars often prevents the intended goal of freeing spaces for short-term use. He highlighted instances where electric vehicles occupy paid parking zones for extended periods, causing shortages for residents and other drivers. The introduction of a paid annual electronic vignette would give individual owners priority parking while encouraging turnover in high-demand areas. Those without the sticker would be subject to regular parking fees.

Sofia currently has over 20,000 registered electric cars, with the number expected to rise. Contrera emphasized that only individuals, not businesses, should receive preferential treatment, noting that legal entities currently benefit from the system without restrictions. For comparison, residents with conventional cars pay between 100 and 150 leva (50 and 75 euros) annually for their first vehicle, with higher fees for additional vehicles. The proposal aims to balance incentives for electric cars while improving parking availability for all.