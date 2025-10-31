Bulgaria’s High-Profile Corruption Case: Varna Mayor Kotsev Remains in Custody as Prosecutors Finalize Indictment

Politics | October 31, 2025, Friday // 16:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s High-Profile Corruption Case: Varna Mayor Kotsev Remains in Custody as Prosecutors Finalize Indictment

The investigation against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev has officially concluded, marking a new stage in one of Bulgaria’s most closely watched corruption cases. Kotsev, along with four others, is accused of participating in a criminal association for corruption-related offenses. His lawyers spent hours at the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, where the case materials were presented. Similar sessions for the remaining defendants are expected next week, after which prosecutors are set to submit the case to the Sofia City Court.

The charges against Kotsev have been revised. He is now formally accused of being part of a criminal association together with municipal councilors Yordan Kateliev and Nikolay Stefanov, businessman Ivaylo Marinov, and Varna Municipality’s PR officer, Antoaneta Petrova. The case file also clarifies that the previously unnamed person with immunity, which led to the case being transferred from Varna to Sofia, is a sitting member of the 51st National Assembly, though prosecutors have not disclosed the name. The alleged criminal activity is said to have occurred between July 2024 and May 2025.

Kotsev faces two counts of coercion and three of soliciting bribes. He has been held in custody since July 8, with six court panels so far rejecting requests for his release. The most recent denial came two weeks ago, though one judge, Andrey Angelov from the Sofia Court of Appeal, issued a dissenting opinion arguing that a plea bargain would be more appropriate. The main reason cited for Kotsev’s continued detention is his position as acting mayor, which prosecutors argue allows him to influence witnesses.

Defense lawyer Ina Lulcheva questioned why her client remains in custody now that the investigation has ended and no further evidence is expected to be collected. Kotsev’s legal team has asked for the pre-trial proceedings to be terminated and for him to be released without a detention order. The evidence collected so far spans over 40 volumes, and all defendants have received summonses to review the materials. While Kotsev’s co-accused - Kateliev, Stefanov, and Petrova - did not appear in court this week, they are expected to do so in the coming days.

Kotsev remains on leave until November 11. It is still unclear whether he will continue serving as mayor afterward, as the prosecution has not yet requested his suspension. Once the defendants finish reviewing the evidence, the prosecutor’s office will have seven days to issue a final ruling on the case.

Earlier, the Sofia Court of Appeal criticized the prosecution for insufficient diligence in gathering evidence, noting that witnesses beneficial to both sides should have been questioned, including “We Continue Change” leader Asen Vassilev, who was never called to testify despite alleged links to the case being moved to Sofia. The court also pointed out inconsistencies in the prosecution’s stance, as it never sought Kotsev’s suspension from office yet claimed he could obstruct the investigation if he remained mayor.

The charges against Kotsev stem from several corruption and coercion allegations. He and Petrova are accused of demanding a 60,000-euro bribe from construction entrepreneur Trayan Georgiev, who sought approval to build in Varna’s city center. Prosecutors claim the money was meant to secure favorable treatment from Deputy Mayor Plamen Kitipov in approving the project’s development plan. Another bribery count involves 21,000 leva allegedly requested from Ivelin Ivanov in connection with the consolidation of several properties.

In addition to bribery, Kotsev faces two coercion charges. In one case, he and councilor Nikolay Stefanov allegedly pressured businesswoman Plamenka Dimitrova to transfer half of her municipal contracts to a company owned by Ivaylo Marinov. In another, Kotsev reportedly ordered Bilyana Yakova, head of the city’s public transport renovation project, to transfer over 3 million leva from the municipality’s account to that of the “City Transport” company, threatening her with dismissal if she refused. Yakova did not comply and was later fired.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kotsev, corruption, Bulgaria, investigation

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Tourism Sector: We're Not Ready for Euro Adoption on New Year’s!

The chairman of the Union of Tourist Businesses, Malin Bystrin, has expressed serious concerns over Bulgaria’s readiness to adopt the euro starting January 1

Business » Tourism | November 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Falls Out of Global Top 40 Startup Ecosystems, Sofia Remains Regional Leader

Bulgaria has slipped in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2025, dropping four places from 37th to 41st worldwide

Business | November 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Unemployment Falls to 3.5% as EU Job Market Stabilizes at 6%

In September 2025, unemployment in the euro area remained steady at 6.3% for the third month in a row, slightly above the historic low of 6.2% recorded in October and November 2024

Business | November 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Sofia May End Free Parking for Electric Cars

Bulgaria is facing a potential change in parking regulations that could affect electric car owners in Sofia

Society | November 1, 2025, Saturday // 10:36

Bulgaria: Social Security Hikes Could Threaten Private-Sector Jobs, Deficit at Risk

Simeon Dyankov, chairman of the Fiscal Council and former finance minister under Boyko Borissov, warned on bTV that Bulgaria could face a severe public finance crisis in 2027.

Business » Finance | November 1, 2025, Saturday // 09:50

Bulgaria Celebrates National Awakeners’ Day

On 1 November, Bulgaria honours the legacy of its educators, writers and national revivalists - those who awakened a sense of Bulgarian identity in troubled times

Society » Culture | November 1, 2025, Saturday // 08:55
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Targets OECD Membership by End of 2026

Bulgaria aims to complete its accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) by the end of 2026

Politics | October 31, 2025, Friday // 15:00

Bulgaria's Borissov Sets 3% Deficit as “Red Line” for 2026 Budget, Warns of Possible Overshoot

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has set a “red line” of a 3% deficit for Bulgaria’s 2026 budget, though he acknowledged there is a possibility it could be exceeded

Politics | October 31, 2025, Friday // 11:01

Gunvor’s Bid for Lukoil Raises Questions Over Russian Influence

Political party "Democratic Bulgaria" (part of WCC-DB) has voiced concerns over potential Russian influence in the proposed sale of Lukoil’s international assets

Politics | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 16:51

Bulgaria: Karlovo Council Approves Gunpowder Factory Amid Protests and Tension

The Karlovo Municipal Council has approved the start of the procedure to change the status of land in the village of Karnare for the construction of a gunpowder factory, following a vote of 17 in favor, 10 against, and 5 abstentions

Politics » Defense | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 14:05

102nd Republic of Türkiye Celebrated in Bulgaria with Friendship and Culture

The 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye was celebrated in Bulgaria with a special program rich in friendship, culture, and art

Politics » Diplomacy | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 12:22

GERB Leader Takes Unusual Step, Signs Off on Anti-Corruption Chief's Removal

Bulgaria’s Parliament saw GERB leader Boyko Borissov publicly support the resignation of the head of the Anti-Corruption Commission during Thursday’s session

Politics | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria