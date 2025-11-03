Bulgarian MPs Push Export Restriction to Protect Domestic Fuel Market and Prevent Price Surges

MPs from GERB, “There Is Such a People”, “BSP–United Left”, and “DPS–New Beginning” have introduced a draft resolution in parliament proposing a temporary restriction on the export of diesel and aviation fuel from Bulgaria. The initiative, announced by GERB’s Delyan Dobrev, is framed as a preventive measure to protect the domestic market from speculation and potential price surges amid regional instability. The proposal will be reviewed first by the Budget and Finance Committee and then put to a plenary vote.

Dobrev explained that Bulgaria currently has sufficient fuel reserves for several months, not including the state reserve. However, given the rise in fuel prices in neighboring countries, which he attributed to speculation linked to geopolitical tensions, the restriction aims to maintain price stability and ensure normal economic activity. The measure grants discretion to the head of the Customs Agency to authorize limited exports for humanitarian or technological reasons, particularly for maintaining production processes such as those at Neochim.

The proposal follows recent developments involving Russian oil company Lukoil, which has announced the sale of its international assets after new U.S. sanctions targeting Russian energy giants, including Lukoil and Rosneft. Bulgarian authorities have taken this step amid warnings from the opposition of a possible fuel supply crisis and demands for urgent briefings with relevant ministers. Democratic Bulgaria’s Ivaylo Mirchev criticized the last-minute decision, saying the government had spent the past week assuring the public that there was no cause for concern before rushing to impose the export ban. The "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party also demanded an immediate hearing with the Prime Minister, the head of the National Security Agency, and key ministers to clarify the situation.

At an extraordinary session of the Budget Committee, Dobrev, along with Stanislav Anastasov (DPS-NB), Atanas Atanasov (BSP), and Pavela Mitova (TISP), presented the resolution. They did not provide specific evidence justifying the urgency, though Dobrev acknowledged that fuel exports had been rising sharply in recent weeks. The explanatory memorandum accompanying the bill states that the temporary export restriction aims to safeguard Bulgaria’s energy security and prevent domestic shortages resulting from global market volatility. It adds that the measure is a proportionate response intended to protect national interests and stabilize the internal fuel supply chain amid uncertain international conditions.

MPs from “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) supported the measure but voiced concerns about its rushed introduction. WCC co-chair Asen Vassilev emphasized that Bulgaria effectively depends on a single supplier for jet fuel and nearly one for diesel, saying that the restriction could only be justified under clearly defined circumstances, which had not been made public. He noted that roughly half of the country’s fuel reserves are held abroad and called for transparency from the government regarding the real state of supplies.

During the committee debate, Vassilev questioned whether the Council of Ministers had officially approved the move and why it was being treated as an emergency despite the absence of new developments. He received no direct response from the ruling majority. Dobrev accused him of spreading panic, while other MPs insisted the decision was meant to protect consumers and stabilize prices. “We are acting preventively,” argued Yordan Tsonev (DPS-NB), admitting that no formal intelligence from the national security services had been presented.

The committee adopted the draft resolution by a large majority. The measure allows exceptions for exports approved by the head of Customs, provided each case is reported to parliament, and excludes fuels intended for military use by EU or NATO members. The vote in the plenary chamber is expected to follow immediately.

Opposition MPs, however, questioned the government’s handling of the situation, asking why a special administrator had not been appointed for Lukoil’s Bulgarian operations. Reports have emerged that a Cypriot firm, linked to a Russian national sanctioned by the U.S., has expressed interest in purchasing Lukoil’s assets. Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov previously claimed Bulgaria has the legally required 90-day fuel reserve, but critics argue this figure may not reflect reality since not all traders contribute to stockpiling.

“We will support the export ban, but the government must take responsibility for this chaos and provide a clear plan,” said Ivaylo Mirchev, stressing the need for ministers to appear before parliament to explain the abrupt shift in policy and ensure public confidence in the country’s energy security.