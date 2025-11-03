Bulgarian MPs Push Export Restriction to Protect Domestic Fuel Market and Prevent Price Surges

Business » ENERGY | October 31, 2025, Friday // 13:06
Bulgaria: Bulgarian MPs Push Export Restriction to Protect Domestic Fuel Market and Prevent Price Surges

MPs from GERB, “There Is Such a People”, “BSP–United Left”, and “DPS–New Beginning” have introduced a draft resolution in parliament proposing a temporary restriction on the export of diesel and aviation fuel from Bulgaria. The initiative, announced by GERB’s Delyan Dobrev, is framed as a preventive measure to protect the domestic market from speculation and potential price surges amid regional instability. The proposal will be reviewed first by the Budget and Finance Committee and then put to a plenary vote.

Dobrev explained that Bulgaria currently has sufficient fuel reserves for several months, not including the state reserve. However, given the rise in fuel prices in neighboring countries, which he attributed to speculation linked to geopolitical tensions, the restriction aims to maintain price stability and ensure normal economic activity. The measure grants discretion to the head of the Customs Agency to authorize limited exports for humanitarian or technological reasons, particularly for maintaining production processes such as those at Neochim.

The proposal follows recent developments involving Russian oil company Lukoil, which has announced the sale of its international assets after new U.S. sanctions targeting Russian energy giants, including Lukoil and Rosneft. Bulgarian authorities have taken this step amid warnings from the opposition of a possible fuel supply crisis and demands for urgent briefings with relevant ministers. Democratic Bulgaria’s Ivaylo Mirchev criticized the last-minute decision, saying the government had spent the past week assuring the public that there was no cause for concern before rushing to impose the export ban. The "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party also demanded an immediate hearing with the Prime Minister, the head of the National Security Agency, and key ministers to clarify the situation.

At an extraordinary session of the Budget Committee, Dobrev, along with Stanislav Anastasov (DPS-NB), Atanas Atanasov (BSP), and Pavela Mitova (TISP), presented the resolution. They did not provide specific evidence justifying the urgency, though Dobrev acknowledged that fuel exports had been rising sharply in recent weeks. The explanatory memorandum accompanying the bill states that the temporary export restriction aims to safeguard Bulgaria’s energy security and prevent domestic shortages resulting from global market volatility. It adds that the measure is a proportionate response intended to protect national interests and stabilize the internal fuel supply chain amid uncertain international conditions.

MPs from “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) supported the measure but voiced concerns about its rushed introduction. WCC co-chair Asen Vassilev emphasized that Bulgaria effectively depends on a single supplier for jet fuel and nearly one for diesel, saying that the restriction could only be justified under clearly defined circumstances, which had not been made public. He noted that roughly half of the country’s fuel reserves are held abroad and called for transparency from the government regarding the real state of supplies.

During the committee debate, Vassilev questioned whether the Council of Ministers had officially approved the move and why it was being treated as an emergency despite the absence of new developments. He received no direct response from the ruling majority. Dobrev accused him of spreading panic, while other MPs insisted the decision was meant to protect consumers and stabilize prices. “We are acting preventively,” argued Yordan Tsonev (DPS-NB), admitting that no formal intelligence from the national security services had been presented.

The committee adopted the draft resolution by a large majority. The measure allows exceptions for exports approved by the head of Customs, provided each case is reported to parliament, and excludes fuels intended for military use by EU or NATO members. The vote in the plenary chamber is expected to follow immediately.

Opposition MPs, however, questioned the government’s handling of the situation, asking why a special administrator had not been appointed for Lukoil’s Bulgarian operations. Reports have emerged that a Cypriot firm, linked to a Russian national sanctioned by the U.S., has expressed interest in purchasing Lukoil’s assets. Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov previously claimed Bulgaria has the legally required 90-day fuel reserve, but critics argue this figure may not reflect reality since not all traders contribute to stockpiling.

We will support the export ban, but the government must take responsibility for this chaos and provide a clear plan,” said Ivaylo Mirchev, stressing the need for ministers to appear before parliament to explain the abrupt shift in policy and ensure public confidence in the country’s energy security.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fuel, Bulgaria, Lukoil, export

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Tourism Sector: We're Not Ready for Euro Adoption on New Year’s!

The chairman of the Union of Tourist Businesses, Malin Bystrin, has expressed serious concerns over Bulgaria’s readiness to adopt the euro starting January 1

Business » Tourism | November 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Falls Out of Global Top 40 Startup Ecosystems, Sofia Remains Regional Leader

Bulgaria has slipped in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2025, dropping four places from 37th to 41st worldwide

Business | November 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Unemployment Falls to 3.5% as EU Job Market Stabilizes at 6%

In September 2025, unemployment in the euro area remained steady at 6.3% for the third month in a row, slightly above the historic low of 6.2% recorded in October and November 2024

Business | November 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Sofia May End Free Parking for Electric Cars

Bulgaria is facing a potential change in parking regulations that could affect electric car owners in Sofia

Society | November 1, 2025, Saturday // 10:36

Bulgaria: Social Security Hikes Could Threaten Private-Sector Jobs, Deficit at Risk

Simeon Dyankov, chairman of the Fiscal Council and former finance minister under Boyko Borissov, warned on bTV that Bulgaria could face a severe public finance crisis in 2027.

Business » Finance | November 1, 2025, Saturday // 09:50

Bulgaria Celebrates National Awakeners’ Day

On 1 November, Bulgaria honours the legacy of its educators, writers and national revivalists - those who awakened a sense of Bulgarian identity in troubled times

Society » Culture | November 1, 2025, Saturday // 08:55
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria Temporarily Bans Petroleum Exports to EU Amid Energy Security Concerns

The Bulgarian Parliament has approved a temporary ban on the export and intra-Community supply of petroleum products

Business » Energy | October 31, 2025, Friday // 17:49

Nuclear Ambitions and Smart Storage: Bulgaria Eyes Regional Energy Dominance

Bulgaria is aiming to strengthen its position in the regional energy market

Business » Energy | October 31, 2025, Friday // 08:36

Bulgaria Sets November Gas Price at 33.65 EUR/MWh, Ensuring Winter Stability

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has approved the natural gas price for November at 65.82 BGN per megawatt-hour (MWh)

Business » Energy | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 16:46

Bulgaria Confident in Fuel Reserves, Ready to Act Amid Lukoil Sanctions

Bulgaria currently holds sufficient fuel reserves to meet the needs of both businesses and citizens for an extended period, according to Assen Asenov

Business » Energy | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 15:00

Bulgaria to Complete Vertical Gas Corridor by 2026, Energy Minister Confirms

Bulgaria’s section of the Vertical Gas Corridor is progressing according to plan and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov announced

Business » Energy | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 16:53

Bulgaria’s Energy Minister: Fuel Supply Fully Secured Despite U.S. Sanctions on Lukoil

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has assured that Bulgaria’s fuel supply remains fully secure despite the new U.S. sanctions imposed on Lukoil

Business » Energy | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 12:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria