Bulgaria Launches 'Winter' Road Safety Campaign with Fines for Non-Compliant Tires

Bulgaria launches its annual “Winter” road safety campaign on November 1, focusing on preparing drivers and vehicles for the challenges of the winter season. The initiative is divided into three targeted campaigns aimed at improving driver awareness, pedestrian safety, and vehicle readiness.

The first stage, running from November 1 to 10, is titled “With a Safe Road Vehicle in Winter” and focuses on drivers of two-wheeled vehicles, electric personal transport, and animal-drawn vehicles. Authorities will check that lights are functional, reflective elements are in place, and that these vehicles comply with rules regarding road use.

The second campaign, from November 11 to 20, is called “Pedestrians, Passengers and Drivers for Tolerance on the Road.” It will monitor both pedestrian and driver behavior, ensuring that pedestrians follow crossing rules, avoid distractions such as mobile phones, and that drivers give pedestrians proper priority.

The final stage, “Safe Driving in Winter,” will run from November 21 to 30, concentrating on the technical condition of vehicles and the functionality of lighting systems.

Throughout the campaign, police will conduct specialized operations on main, secondary, and municipal roads, including checks for alcohol and drug use. Educational talks on road safety are planned in schools and kindergartens. Inspections from November 1 to 15 will focus on warnings, with fines for non-compliance enforced after November 15.

Drivers are expected to prepare their cars for winter: changing to suitable tires, ensuring lights, wipers, antifreeze, and fuel are ready, and carrying chains where necessary. The Traffic Police has issued a set of practical winter driving guidelines:

Check brakes, lights, and overall vehicle condition.

From November 15 to March 1, vehicles must have winter tires or at least 4 mm tread.

Replace summer fluids with winter versions.

Adjust headlights appropriately.

Ensure safety for all occupants and use seat belts or helmets.

Plan trips carefully, clearing snow and frost, checking oil and fuel, and ensuring the first-aid kit and emergency items are accessible.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Exercise caution in rain, snow, fog, ice, or aquaplaning conditions.

Follow speed limits and restrictions on certain vehicle categories.

In emergencies, call 112.

The campaign underscores personal responsibility and aims to reduce accidents and hazards on Bulgarian roads during winter.