Bulgaria Launches 'Winter' Road Safety Campaign with Fines for Non-Compliant Tires

Society | October 31, 2025, Friday // 14:07
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Launches 'Winter' Road Safety Campaign with Fines for Non-Compliant Tires

Bulgaria launches its annual “Winterroad safety campaign on November 1, focusing on preparing drivers and vehicles for the challenges of the winter season. The initiative is divided into three targeted campaigns aimed at improving driver awareness, pedestrian safety, and vehicle readiness.

The first stage, running from November 1 to 10, is titled “With a Safe Road Vehicle in Winter” and focuses on drivers of two-wheeled vehicles, electric personal transport, and animal-drawn vehicles. Authorities will check that lights are functional, reflective elements are in place, and that these vehicles comply with rules regarding road use.

The second campaign, from November 11 to 20, is called “Pedestrians, Passengers and Drivers for Tolerance on the Road.” It will monitor both pedestrian and driver behavior, ensuring that pedestrians follow crossing rules, avoid distractions such as mobile phones, and that drivers give pedestrians proper priority.

The final stage, “Safe Driving in Winter,” will run from November 21 to 30, concentrating on the technical condition of vehicles and the functionality of lighting systems.

Throughout the campaign, police will conduct specialized operations on main, secondary, and municipal roads, including checks for alcohol and drug use. Educational talks on road safety are planned in schools and kindergartens. Inspections from November 1 to 15 will focus on warnings, with fines for non-compliance enforced after November 15.

Drivers are expected to prepare their cars for winter: changing to suitable tires, ensuring lights, wipers, antifreeze, and fuel are ready, and carrying chains where necessary. The Traffic Police has issued a set of practical winter driving guidelines:

  • Check brakes, lights, and overall vehicle condition.

  • From November 15 to March 1, vehicles must have winter tires or at least 4 mm tread.

  • Replace summer fluids with winter versions.

  • Adjust headlights appropriately.

  • Ensure safety for all occupants and use seat belts or helmets.

  • Plan trips carefully, clearing snow and frost, checking oil and fuel, and ensuring the first-aid kit and emergency items are accessible.

  • Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

  • Exercise caution in rain, snow, fog, ice, or aquaplaning conditions.

  • Follow speed limits and restrictions on certain vehicle categories.

  • In emergencies, call 112.

The campaign underscores personal responsibility and aims to reduce accidents and hazards on Bulgarian roads during winter.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: road, safety, Bulgaria, winter

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Tourism Sector: We're Not Ready for Euro Adoption on New Year’s!

The chairman of the Union of Tourist Businesses, Malin Bystrin, has expressed serious concerns over Bulgaria’s readiness to adopt the euro starting January 1

Business » Tourism | November 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Falls Out of Global Top 40 Startup Ecosystems, Sofia Remains Regional Leader

Bulgaria has slipped in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2025, dropping four places from 37th to 41st worldwide

Business | November 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Unemployment Falls to 3.5% as EU Job Market Stabilizes at 6%

In September 2025, unemployment in the euro area remained steady at 6.3% for the third month in a row, slightly above the historic low of 6.2% recorded in October and November 2024

Business | November 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Sofia May End Free Parking for Electric Cars

Bulgaria is facing a potential change in parking regulations that could affect electric car owners in Sofia

Society | November 1, 2025, Saturday // 10:36

Bulgaria: Social Security Hikes Could Threaten Private-Sector Jobs, Deficit at Risk

Simeon Dyankov, chairman of the Fiscal Council and former finance minister under Boyko Borissov, warned on bTV that Bulgaria could face a severe public finance crisis in 2027.

Business » Finance | November 1, 2025, Saturday // 09:50

Bulgaria Celebrates National Awakeners’ Day

On 1 November, Bulgaria honours the legacy of its educators, writers and national revivalists - those who awakened a sense of Bulgarian identity in troubled times

Society » Culture | November 1, 2025, Saturday // 08:55
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sofia May End Free Parking for Electric Cars

Bulgaria is facing a potential change in parking regulations that could affect electric car owners in Sofia

Society | November 1, 2025, Saturday // 10:36

Bulgaria Celebrates National Awakeners’ Day

On 1 November, Bulgaria honours the legacy of its educators, writers and national revivalists - those who awakened a sense of Bulgarian identity in troubled times

Society » Culture | November 1, 2025, Saturday // 08:55

Bulgaria Enjoys a Warm Autumn Weekend Before November Chill Sets In

Bulgaria is set to enjoy a spell of mild and sunny weather this weekend

Society » Environment | October 31, 2025, Friday // 17:03

Halloween: From Celtic Rituals to Modern Celebration in Bulgaria

On the night of October 31, streets around the world glow with carved pumpkins, costumed figures, and the echoes of ancient tales about spirits and the afterlife

Society » Culture | October 31, 2025, Friday // 09:03

Over 33,000 Bulgarian Children Affected by Early Marriages in the Past Decade

Over the past decade, more than 33,000 children in Bulgaria have entered early marriages or become parents

Society | October 31, 2025, Friday // 08:50

Sunny and Mild Friday Ahead for Most of Bulgaria, Fog in the Plains Early

On Friday, October 31, Bulgaria will enjoy mostly sunny weather, with some thin, high clouds across the sky. In the morning, fog is expected to settle in parts of the plains before clearing later in the day

Society » Environment | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria