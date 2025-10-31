BREAKING: Trump-Putin Summit in Budapest Officially Canceled over Russian Demands on Ukraine

World » RUSSIA | October 31, 2025, Friday // 10:44
Bulgaria: BREAKING: Trump-Putin Summit in Budapest Officially Canceled over Russian Demands on Ukraine

The planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest has been canceled, following Moscow’s rigid demands over Ukraine, according to the Financial Times. The United States reportedly found the Russian position unacceptable, prompting the decision after high-level diplomatic discussions.

Further reading: Trump's Diplomatic Mirage: Why Russia Isn't Seeking Peace

The summit had been announced on October 16 after a phone call between the two leaders, with Budapest selected as the venue. Preparations were to be coordinated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, but the meeting was called off soon after. Media reports indicate that Russia maintained maximalist conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine, including territorial concessions, limits on Ukraine’s armed forces, and guarantees that the country would not join NATO. Trump said he did not want to engage in talks that would waste time, while affirming willingness to meet only if a practical agreement on ending the war could be reached.

The cancellation followed US sanctions on October 23 against Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil, along with a call from the Treasury for Russia to immediately agree to a ceasefire. Despite Moscow signaling that Putin was still open to discussions, no date or framework has been set for a future meeting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed readiness to participate if invited, either in a three-way summit or in shuttle diplomacy, but criticized Hungary as the host due to its pro-Kremlin stance and strained ties with Kyiv. Zelensky warned that any “Budapest scenario” reminiscent of the 1994 security assurances for Ukraine, Belarus, and Kazakhstan would be unhelpful.

Since returning to office earlier this year, Trump has sought a rapid resolution to the Ukraine conflict through direct talks with Russian representatives, including a previously proposed meeting in Alaska, but these efforts have not produced a breakthrough.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Putin, Budapest

Related Articles:

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Celebrate Halloween at the White House

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump celebrated Halloween at the White House on Thursday evening (local time)

World | October 31, 2025, Friday // 10:24

Trump Orders US to Resume Nuclear Weapons Testing for First Time in 30 Years

US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will resume testing nuclear weapons for the first time in three decades

World | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 10:27

'We Have a Deal': Trump Announces Trade Breakthrough with China

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Washington and Beijing have reached a landmark one-year trade pact, marking a significant step toward easing economic tensions between the world’s two largest economies

World | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 08:52

Belgian Defence Minister Warns: 'If Putin Strikes NATO, Moscow Will Be Wiped Off the Map'

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken has warned that Moscow would face devastating consequences if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to attack a NATO member state

World » EU | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Orban Confirms Trump-Putin Summit in Budapest Still Planned Despite Delay

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has confirmed that a planned summit in Budapest between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin remains on the agenda

World » Russia | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Putin Boasts of His 'Burevestnik' Missile, Trump Claps Back: 'We’ve Got a Nuke Right Off Your Coast'

US President Donald Trump reacted with scepticism to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent statements about the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile

World » Russia | October 27, 2025, Monday // 11:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Lavrov: Russia Ready to Offer Security Guarantees to EU and NATO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow is ready to offer "security guarantees" to countries in the European Union and NATO

World » Russia | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 08:38

Orban Confirms Trump-Putin Summit in Budapest Still Planned Despite Delay

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has confirmed that a planned summit in Budapest between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin remains on the agenda

World » Russia | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Putin Boasts of His 'Burevestnik' Missile, Trump Claps Back: 'We’ve Got a Nuke Right Off Your Coast'

US President Donald Trump reacted with scepticism to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent statements about the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile

World » Russia | October 27, 2025, Monday // 11:11

Massive Overnight Drone Assault: Nearly 200 UAVs Target Russia, 34 Reportedly Bound for Moscow

Russia experienced one of the largest drone assaults on its territory to date overnight on October 26-27

World » Russia | October 27, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Washington’s Sanctions Push India Toward Scaling Back Russian Oil, Opening Path for Trade Deal

India is preparing to make a significant reduction in its imports of Russian oil to comply with new U.S. sanctions targeting Russia’s two largest producers, Lukoil and Rosneft

World » Russia | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 15:30

Medvedev: Trump Just Declared War on Russia

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev declared on Thursday that the United States is now a clear adversary of Russia and that recent actions by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine amount to an act of war

World » Russia | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 14:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria