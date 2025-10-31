Rising Seas Threaten to Erase a Fifth of Italy’s Coastline by Mid-Century

Italy could lose as much as one-fifth of its beaches by the middle of the century due to rising sea levels, flooding, and coastal erosion, according to a new report by the Italian Geographical Society, cited by the ANSA news agency.

Researchers warn that nearly 20% of Italy’s beaches may disappear by 2050, with the figure potentially rising to 40% by the end of the century if current trends continue. The study identifies the northern Adriatic coastline as the most vulnerable area, along with stretches of the Tuscan coast, southern Campania, and Sardinia.

The consequences of these environmental changes could extend far beyond the beaches themselves. The report estimates that up to half of Italy’s port infrastructure and more than 10% of its agricultural land could be affected by coastal degradation. This would have significant implications for local economies dependent on tourism, trade, and farming.

Lagoons and wetlands are also under serious threat, particularly the Po River Delta and the Venetian Lagoon, which are among the country’s most ecologically sensitive regions. The report notes that 57% of all tourist accommodation in Italy is situated in coastal areas, where unregulated development and over-tourism have already worsened environmental pressures.

Scientists caution that approximately 800,000 people could eventually find themselves living in areas prone to flooding and may have to be relocated for safety reasons. The study calls for urgent measures to mitigate the risks and better manage Italy’s coastal resources before the effects become irreversible.