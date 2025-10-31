Rising Seas Threaten to Erase a Fifth of Italy’s Coastline by Mid-Century

World » EU | October 31, 2025, Friday // 12:23
Bulgaria: Rising Seas Threaten to Erase a Fifth of Italy’s Coastline by Mid-Century

Italy could lose as much as one-fifth of its beaches by the middle of the century due to rising sea levels, flooding, and coastal erosion, according to a new report by the Italian Geographical Society, cited by the ANSA news agency.

Researchers warn that nearly 20% of Italy’s beaches may disappear by 2050, with the figure potentially rising to 40% by the end of the century if current trends continue. The study identifies the northern Adriatic coastline as the most vulnerable area, along with stretches of the Tuscan coast, southern Campania, and Sardinia.

The consequences of these environmental changes could extend far beyond the beaches themselves. The report estimates that up to half of Italy’s port infrastructure and more than 10% of its agricultural land could be affected by coastal degradation. This would have significant implications for local economies dependent on tourism, trade, and farming.

Lagoons and wetlands are also under serious threat, particularly the Po River Delta and the Venetian Lagoon, which are among the country’s most ecologically sensitive regions. The report notes that 57% of all tourist accommodation in Italy is situated in coastal areas, where unregulated development and over-tourism have already worsened environmental pressures.

Scientists caution that approximately 800,000 people could eventually find themselves living in areas prone to flooding and may have to be relocated for safety reasons. The study calls for urgent measures to mitigate the risks and better manage Italy’s coastal resources before the effects become irreversible.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Italy, beaches, flooding, sea levels

Related Articles:

Heavy Rain Floods Sofia Streets, Halts Tram Services and Causes Traffic Chaos

Heavy rainfall in Sofia caused serious flooding on Monday morning, disrupting tram services across several major lines in the city

Society » Environment | October 27, 2025, Monday // 08:26

Elenite Residents Allowed Back Home as Authorities Continue Flood Inspections

Property owners in the Elenite resort complex are being allowed to return to their homes after last week’s severe flooding

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 09:14

Veliko Tarnovo Avoids Flooding as Yantra and Belitsa Rivers Reach Near-Critical Levels

The Yantra and Belitsa rivers rose sharply overnight

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 09:07

Bulgaria Wins Historic Silver as Italy Claims Volleyball World Championship Crown

The Bulgarian men’s national volleyball team fell short in the final of the World Championship in the Philippines, losing 1:3 (21:25, 17:25, 25:17, 10:25) to reigning champion Italy

Sports | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 15:24

Giro d’Italia Will Begin in Bulgaria in 2026

Bulgaria will host the opening stages of the Giro d’Italia in 2026, marking a major milestone in the country’s sporting and tourism calendar

Business » Tourism | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 14:40

Cultural Bridges for Tomorrow: China and the EU’s Shared Path Forward

As 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and the European Union (EU), both sides are reflecting on half a century of cooperation, dialogue, and shared cultural growth

Novinite Insider » Features | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

After Three Years, Bulgaria Returns to the Eurovision!

Bulgaria is set to return to the Eurovision Song Contest

World » EU | October 31, 2025, Friday // 15:19

Dutch Election Shock: Rob Jetten’s D66 Surges as Wilders Faces Major Setback

The Netherlands witnessed a night of political surprises as the parliamentary election produced an unexpectedly close result between two rival forces: the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV), led by Geert Wilders, and the centrist-liberal Democrats 66 (D66)

World » EU | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 14:36

Belgian Defence Minister Warns: 'If Putin Strikes NATO, Moscow Will Be Wiped Off the Map'

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken has warned that Moscow would face devastating consequences if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to attack a NATO member state

World » EU | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

EU Pressures Reluctant States: Frozen Russian Assets or Eurobonds, Take Your Pick

The European Union is intensifying pressure on member states reluctant to approve funding for Ukraine, urging them to use frozen Russian assets or face the alternative of footing the bill themselves

World » EU | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 13:21

From Drones to Nuclear Missiles: Germany’s Jaw-Dropping €377 Billion Defense Plan Revealed

Germany is moving to dramatically modernize its military, aiming to transform the Bundeswehr into what Chancellor Friedrich Merz described in May as “the strongest conventional army in Europe”

World » EU | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 08:15

Brussels Confirms Energy Security Intact Despite US Measures Against Lukoil and Rosneft

The European Commission has stated that it does not currently see any risk to the EU’s energy security following the recent US sanctions imposed on Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft

World » EU | October 27, 2025, Monday // 16:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria