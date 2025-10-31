US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Celebrate Halloween at the White House

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump celebrated Halloween at the White House on Thursday evening (local time).

As part of the long-standing tradition, President Trump and the First Lady handed out candy to dozens of trick-or-treaters who visited the White House. Children received giant-sized Hershey bars featuring the presidential seal, as the couple greeted them along the festively decorated South Lawn.

Among the memorable moments was when President Trump signed what appeared to be a golf ball for a young teen dressed for the occasion. At one point, he turned to the press and remarked with amusement, “It’s a long line. It’s almost as big as the ballroom.”

Another highlight came when three children arrived dressed as President Trump, the First Lady, and a “security” agent. The President laughed, gave one of the kids a high five, and gestured for the trio to turn around so the cameras could capture the costumes.

Halloween, celebrated annually on October 31, has both pagan and Christian origins and is widely marked today with secular customs such as costume parties, pumpkin carving, and trick-or-treating.

The event came shortly after President Trump returned from his diplomatic tour of Asia. His trip began in Malaysia, where he attended the signing of a peace declaration between Thailand and Cambodia.

In Japan, Trump met the country’s first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, before continuing to South Korea for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During the Trump-Xi talks, the two leaders reached several key agreements aimed at easing trade tensions and strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors.

The meeting followed months of strained relations between Washington and Beijing, which have seen both sides impose restrictions on critical exports. Earlier in October, China curbed several essential shipments, while the United States warned of potential bans on software-related exports to China.

Source: ANI