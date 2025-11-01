Revolut to End Support for Bulgarian Lev Ahead of Euro Adoption

Revolut announced that it will discontinue support for the Bulgarian lev (BGN) from December 17, 2025, as part of the company’s preparations for Bulgaria’s transition to the euro and the necessary adjustments in its payment systems.

In a message to its users, the digital banking platform explained that all lev accounts will be closed on that date, and any remaining balance will be automatically converted to euros. Customers who do not yet have a euro account will have one created automatically. Revolut clarified that no additional action is required from users, as the process will take place entirely on the company’s side.

According to the announcement, users will no longer be able to send bank transfers in leva from November 27, 2025, or receive them after December 10, 2025. These measures, the company said, are necessary due to the technical updates and changes associated with the eurozone integration.

Group wallets (shared accounts) in leva will also be affected. They will be closed on December 17, and any remaining balance will be transferred to the personal account of the wallet administrator. Revolut advised users to redistribute the funds among participants before the closure date, as only the administrator will retain access to them afterward.

The company assured customers that despite the currency shift, existing fees will remain unchanged. From mid-December, all subscription and transaction fees will be charged in euros, but the amounts and calculation methods will stay the same.

Revolut emphasized that all changes will take effect automatically. However, users who disagree with the updated terms can close their accounts without any fees at any time before the transition is completed.