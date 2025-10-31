King Charles Strips Prince Andrew of All Titles and Honours amid Epstein Scandal

King Charles has formally begun the process of stripping his younger brother, Prince Andrew, of all royal titles, honours, and styles, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday. The move also includes an order for Andrew to vacate his Windsor residence, Royal Lodge, marking the most decisive step yet in distancing the monarchy from the scandal surrounding his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the official statement, Andrew will no longer be known as “Prince Andrew” or “Duke of York,” but simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His other titles, such as Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh, will also be rescinded, along with the style of “His Royal Highness.” The honours removed include his positions as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and as a member of the Order of the Garter. While Andrew had already stopped using the HRH title in 2022, it had not been formally revoked until now.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the decision was made “notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” adding that “their majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies remain with the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.” The King’s decision was reportedly taken with the full support of the Prince of Wales and after consultation with government authorities. The move was also endorsed by the British government, which described it as an appropriate step to uphold public trust in the monarchy.

The removal of Andrew’s titles follows renewed public scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein and fresh attention to allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. The controversy resurfaced earlier this month after excerpts from Giuffre’s posthumous memoir were published. Giuffre, who died by suicide in April at age 41, wrote that Andrew “believed having sex with me was his birthright.” Andrew has consistently denied the accusations and reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in 2022 for a reported 12 million pounds, without admitting wrongdoing.

Giuffre’s family reacted to the King’s decision by declaring it a “victory” for her legacy, saying she had “brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage.” Her brother, Sky Roberts, commended King Charles for taking a stand, but insisted that Andrew should face justice, saying he “belongs behind bars.”

As part of the royal decision, Andrew has also been served formal notice to surrender his lease on Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion in Windsor that he has occupied for decades. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who shared the property, will also move out and arrange separate accommodation. Andrew is expected to relocate to a smaller private residence on the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, with financial support provided personally by the monarch.

The King’s decision comes after growing political and public pressure for greater accountability. Earlier this month, members of Parliament questioned the terms of Andrew’s lease and his minimal rent payments for Royal Lodge. While abolishing the dukedom of York through Parliament was considered, Charles reportedly preferred a direct royal action to avoid distracting from national priorities.

Political leaders have largely welcomed the move. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch described it as “a difficult but necessary step,” while Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy called it “a brave and important message to victims of abuse.” Across the Atlantic, U.S. Congressman Suhas Subramanyam urged Andrew to testify before Congress about his connection to Epstein’s criminal network, saying that giving up titles “is not enough” and that he owes it to victims to “share everything he knows.”