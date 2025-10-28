Greece to Launch Voluntary Military Service for Women in 2026

Greece will begin voluntary military service for women in 2026, marking a new step in integrating women into the country’s armed forces. The initiative, announced by Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, will involve the creation of a special unit composed of 100 to 150 female volunteers.

Dendias explained that the move aims to strengthen the link between women and national defense while expanding opportunities for participation in military service. He pointed out that women currently represent around 17 percent of personnel across the Greek armed forces.

According to the minister, the upcoming program is not only about recruitment but also about preparing the necessary environment, both in terms of infrastructure and mentality, to ensure women can serve equally alongside men if the need arises.

The new unit is expected to act as a pilot project that could later be expanded, signaling a gradual shift toward greater gender inclusion in Greece’s defense structure. Dendias emphasized that the reform reflects the changing role of women in Greek society and aims to promote broader participation in national defense under modern conditions.