Gunvor’s Bid for Lukoil Raises Questions Over Russian Influence

Politics | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 16:51
Bulgaria: Gunvor’s Bid for Lukoil Raises Questions Over Russian Influence

Political party "Democratic Bulgaria" (part of WCC-DB) has voiced concerns over potential Russian influence in the proposed sale of Lukoil’s international assets. The Russian oil company recently confirmed that it received an offer from the multinational Gunvor to acquire its foreign holdings. Gunvor acknowledged the preliminary nature of the negotiations, which are subject to approval from European and U.S. regulators.

We want a Western investor, completely free of Kremlin ties,” said MP Ivaylo Mirchev, highlighting fears that financial flows from Lukoil could support pro-Russian groups in Bulgaria, posing risks to national interests. Party colleague Bozhidar Bozhanov also criticized any rise in tax or social security contributions, insisting that the burden should remain stable.

Gunvor, founded in 2000 by Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko and Swedish businessman Torbjörn Törnqvist, initially focused on exporting Russian oil via Estonia. Timchenko, a close associate of Putin, built extensive Kremlin connections through his early oil ventures, while Törnqvist brought global trading experience. By 2007, Gunvor controlled major Russian oil transit volumes and rapidly expanded its infrastructure, including tanker fleets, terminals, and refineries across Europe. The company also diversified into gas, coal, electricity, and emissions trading.

Following U.S. sanctions on Timchenko in 2014, Törnqvist purchased the majority of his shares to shield the company, and Gunvor gradually distanced itself from Russian crude. Today, it trades limited Russian volumes and focuses on markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas, as well as LNG and other energy commodities.

Despite these efforts, Gunvor’s history remains controversial. The company has faced allegations of bribery, smuggling, and opaque practices, including fines in Switzerland and the U.S., and is frequently linked in diplomatic reporting to Putin-era Russian energy capital. As a potential buyer of Lukoil’s assets, Gunvor faces scrutiny over the origins of its capital and its true ownership structure. For Bulgaria, the key questions will be not only who legally owns the refinery but who ultimately controls it, making regulatory approval and transparency essential.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Lukoil, Russia, Gunvor

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Targets OECD Membership by End of 2026

Bulgaria aims to complete its accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) by the end of 2026

Politics | October 31, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Over 33,000 Bulgarian Children Affected by Early Marriages in the Past Decade

Over the past decade, more than 33,000 children in Bulgaria have entered early marriages or become parents

Society | October 31, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Nuclear Ambitions and Smart Storage: Bulgaria Eyes Regional Energy Dominance

Bulgaria is aiming to strengthen its position in the regional energy market

Business » Energy | October 31, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Sunny and Mild Friday Ahead for Most of Bulgaria, Fog in the Plains Early

On Friday, October 31, Bulgaria will enjoy mostly sunny weather, with some thin, high clouds across the sky. In the morning, fog is expected to settle in parts of the plains before clearing later in the day

Society » Environment | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Bulgaria Sets November Gas Price at 33.65 EUR/MWh, Ensuring Winter Stability

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has approved the natural gas price for November at 65.82 BGN per megawatt-hour (MWh)

Business » Energy | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 16:46

Bulgarian Government Backtracks After Union Pressure, Confirms 620-Euro Minimum Wage

The minimum wage in Bulgaria will rise to 620 euros, equivalent to 1,213 leva, starting January 1, 2026

Society | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 16:43
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria: Karlovo Council Approves Gunpowder Factory Amid Protests and Tension

The Karlovo Municipal Council has approved the start of the procedure to change the status of land in the village of Karnare for the construction of a gunpowder factory, following a vote of 17 in favor, 10 against, and 5 abstentions

Politics » Defense | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 14:05

102nd Republic of Türkiye Celebrated in Bulgaria with Friendship and Culture

The 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye was celebrated in Bulgaria with a special program rich in friendship, culture, and art

Politics » Diplomacy | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 12:22

GERB Leader Takes Unusual Step, Signs Off on Anti-Corruption Chief's Removal

Bulgaria’s Parliament saw GERB leader Boyko Borissov publicly support the resignation of the head of the Anti-Corruption Commission during Thursday’s session

Politics | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 11:00

GERB Kostadin Angelov Becomes Deputy Chair of Bulgaria’s Parliament

Kostadin Angelov of the GERB was elected Deputy Chair of Bulgaria’s 51st National Assembly on Thursday

Politics | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 10:45

Raya Nazaryan Takes the Helm: Bulgaria’s New Parliament Speaker Could Become Caretaker PM

Raya Nazaryan of GERB was elected as Speaker of the 51st National Assembly, backed by the ruling parties - GERB, “There Is Such a People” (TISP) and BSP - together with DPS-New Beginning and four independent MPs

Politics | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 13:39

Bulgaria: Maria Gabriel Allegedly Lobbied UK to Lift the Sanctions on Peevski

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel reportedly engaged in communications with the United Kingdom regarding the possible lifting of sanctions imposed on Bulgarian politician and businessman Delyan Peevski

Politics | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 13:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria