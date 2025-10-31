Bulgaria Sets November Gas Price at 33.65 EUR/MWh, Ensuring Winter Stability

October 30, 2025, Thursday
The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has approved the natural gas price for November at 65.82 BGN per megawatt-hour (MWh), equivalent to 33.65 EUR/MWh. This price excludes additional costs such as access fees, transmission charges, excise duties, and VAT. Under this rate, Bulgargaz EAD will supply gas to licensed end suppliers and entities involved in heat production and distribution.

The regulator based its decision on an analysis of current data submitted by Bulgargaz. The approved price incorporates the full volume of Azerbaijani gas delivered via the Bulgaria-Greece Interconnector (IGB) under the long-term contract with Azerbaijan. These volumes cover a significant portion of domestic consumption and contribute to a competitive gas price. Additionally, Bulgargaz has arranged November deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through contracts with traders following an auction that specified minimum delivery prices and payment conditions.

The finalized gas price includes several components: the cost of gas at the transmission network entry point, the public supply component under Art. 17, para. 7 of the National Gas Supply and Distribution Act, and the compensation for storage costs under Art. 11a, para. 2 of the same act. This covers Bulgargaz’s expenses for storing gas in the Chiren facility as part of the Emergency Action Plan obligations.

With these allocations, the public supplier will meet its commitments for November, supplying end customers, district heating companies, and industrial clients under bilateral agreements. Gas deliveries for the entire winter season have been secured, and unless regional demand rises significantly, prices are expected to remain stable, ensuring predictability for Bulgarian consumers. EWRC’s decision has been officially published on its website.

