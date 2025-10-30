Bulgarian Government Backtracks After Union Pressure, Confirms 620-Euro Minimum Wage

Society | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 16:43
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Government Backtracks After Union Pressure, Confirms 620-Euro Minimum Wage

The minimum wage in Bulgaria will rise to 620 euros, equivalent to 1,213 leva, starting January 1, 2026.

GERB MP Denitsa Sacheva announced the figure following an extraordinary meeting of the Joint Management Council (JMC), which reviewed the key parameters of the three major 2026 budgets: the State Budget, the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), and the State Social Security Fund (SSSF).

Agreement was reached on the main parameters, reflecting an extremely delicate balance between the diverse economic views of parliamentary experts, the expectations of businesses, unions, municipalities, citizens, and, importantly, the balance between revenues and expenditures,” Sacheva said.

Further reading: Bulgarian Trade Unions Slam the Government: Minimum Wage Cut to €605 Stirs Massive Backlash

The proposed budgets are expected to be submitted to the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation (NCTC) next week. Sacheva noted that not all specific parameters have been finalized at this stage, as further details will be discussed after the NCTC meeting.

Alongside the minimum wage, the second-year maternity benefit will rise to 460 euros, or 900 leva, marking nearly a 15% increase. Mothers returning to work during this period will now receive 75% of the benefit, up from the current 50%. Additionally, 980 million euros have been allocated to municipalities for capital and investment programs.

The decision comes after GERB abandoned the previously proposed minimum wage of 605 euros following union warnings of protests. The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) and the Confederation of Labor “Podkrepa” have canceled their planned protest in front of the Council of Ministers and promised further updates regarding the 2026 budget.

Sacheva emphasized that all feedback and suggestions submitted so far had been considered, and the proposed minimum wage of 620 euros will now move forward for consideration at the NCTC.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: minimum wage, Bulgaria, GERB, Sacheva

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Targets OECD Membership by End of 2026

Bulgaria aims to complete its accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) by the end of 2026

Politics | October 31, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Over 33,000 Bulgarian Children Affected by Early Marriages in the Past Decade

Over the past decade, more than 33,000 children in Bulgaria have entered early marriages or become parents

Society | October 31, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Nuclear Ambitions and Smart Storage: Bulgaria Eyes Regional Energy Dominance

Bulgaria is aiming to strengthen its position in the regional energy market

Business » Energy | October 31, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Sunny and Mild Friday Ahead for Most of Bulgaria, Fog in the Plains Early

On Friday, October 31, Bulgaria will enjoy mostly sunny weather, with some thin, high clouds across the sky. In the morning, fog is expected to settle in parts of the plains before clearing later in the day

Society » Environment | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Gunvor’s Bid for Lukoil Raises Questions Over Russian Influence

Political party "Democratic Bulgaria" (part of WCC-DB) has voiced concerns over potential Russian influence in the proposed sale of Lukoil’s international assets

Politics | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 16:51

Bulgaria Sets November Gas Price at 33.65 EUR/MWh, Ensuring Winter Stability

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has approved the natural gas price for November at 65.82 BGN per megawatt-hour (MWh)

Business » Energy | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 16:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sunny and Mild Friday Ahead for Most of Bulgaria, Fog in the Plains Early

On Friday, October 31, Bulgaria will enjoy mostly sunny weather, with some thin, high clouds across the sky. In the morning, fog is expected to settle in parts of the plains before clearing later in the day

Society » Environment | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Over 2 Million Bulgarians Turn to Psychics as Belief in Karma and the Supernatural Grows

A recent survey commissioned by Trend for Bulgarian media 24 Chasa reveals that belief in the supernatural and mystical practices remains widespread in Bulgaria

Society | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 16:01

Bulgaria Mourns Cultural Icon Ivan Tenev: Journalist, Artist, and Lyricist Passes Away

Bulgarian journalist and cultural figure Ivan Tenev has passed away

Society » Obituaries | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 11:12

COVID-19 Cases Climb in Bulgaria as Vaccine Demand Soars Ahead of Winter

With the arrival of autumn, respiratory illnesses are once again on the rise across Bulgaria, with doctors noting a noticeable increase in COVID-19 infections

Society » Health | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 09:16

Morning Fog Clears as Sunny Skies Warm Bulgaria on October 30

Thursday, October 30, will start with fog in some low-lying areas, but sunshine is expected to dominate the day

Society » Environment | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 17:41

Sofia Heating Launch: Here Is When Residents Can Expect Warm Homes

The heating system in Sofia is expected to be activated around November 5-7, according to Petar Petrov, director of the Sofia Thermal Power Plant, speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly’s energy committee.

Society | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 16:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria