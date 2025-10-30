Bulgarian Government Backtracks After Union Pressure, Confirms 620-Euro Minimum Wage

Bulgaria Targets OECD Membership by End of 2026
Bulgaria aims to complete its accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) by the end of 2026
The minimum wage in Bulgaria will rise to 620 euros, equivalent to 1,213 leva, starting January 1, 2026.
GERB MP Denitsa Sacheva announced the figure following an extraordinary meeting of the Joint Management Council (JMC), which reviewed the key parameters of the three major 2026 budgets: the State Budget, the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), and the State Social Security Fund (SSSF).
“Agreement was reached on the main parameters, reflecting an extremely delicate balance between the diverse economic views of parliamentary experts, the expectations of businesses, unions, municipalities, citizens, and, importantly, the balance between revenues and expenditures,” Sacheva said.
The proposed budgets are expected to be submitted to the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation (NCTC) next week. Sacheva noted that not all specific parameters have been finalized at this stage, as further details will be discussed after the NCTC meeting.
Alongside the minimum wage, the second-year maternity benefit will rise to 460 euros, or 900 leva, marking nearly a 15% increase. Mothers returning to work during this period will now receive 75% of the benefit, up from the current 50%. Additionally, 980 million euros have been allocated to municipalities for capital and investment programs.
The decision comes after GERB abandoned the previously proposed minimum wage of 605 euros following union warnings of protests. The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) and the Confederation of Labor “Podkrepa” have canceled their planned protest in front of the Council of Ministers and promised further updates regarding the 2026 budget.
Sacheva emphasized that all feedback and suggestions submitted so far had been considered, and the proposed minimum wage of 620 euros will now move forward for consideration at the NCTC.
