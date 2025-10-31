Sunny and Mild Friday Ahead for Most of Bulgaria, Fog in the Plains Early

On Friday, October 31, Bulgaria will enjoy mostly sunny weather, with some thin, high clouds across the sky. In the morning, fog is expected to settle in parts of the plains before clearing later in the day.

Morning temperatures will range from 2° to 7°, reaching up to around 10° along the Black Sea coast. In the valleys, values will hover near or slightly below zero. In Sofia, temperatures at dawn will be about 2°. The day will remain calm with little to no wind. By the afternoon, it will be pleasantly warm, with highs between 18° and 23°, while in the capital they will reach around 19°.

In the mountain regions, conditions will be bright and sunny, accompanied by a light breeze. The temperature will reach about 16° at 1200 meters altitude and approximately 9° at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea, the day will also bring mostly sunny skies, although patches of morning fog may reduce visibility in some areas. The wind will remain light, with daytime temperatures ranging between 19° and 21°. Sea water temperatures will stay between 16° and 18°, and the sea state will be calm, around 1–2 on the Beaufort scale.

Across much of the Balkans, similar weather will prevail. Sunny conditions with fog and low visibility in the early hours in valleys and lowlands. Over Greece and the Adriatic coastline, clouds will be more variable, with a chance of brief showers in the far southwestern parts of the region.