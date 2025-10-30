Sofia Police Bust Two Major Drug Depots, 64 Arrested

Crime | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 13:39
Bulgaria: Sofia Police Bust Two Major Drug Depots, 64 Arrested

Since the start of the week, Sofia police have carried out a large-scale operation targeting drug production, storage, and distribution, resulting in the detention of 64 people. Those held include drug users, street dealers, and individuals linked to two major storage depots, which authorities say were used to supply narcotics across the country through encrypted Telegram channels.

The raids uncovered significant quantities of drugs and cash. In one main depot, officers seized about 10 kilograms of marijuana, roughly 4 kilograms of synthetic drugs, and approximately 100,000 leva in various currencies, all prepared for sale. The second location, described by officials as another substantial find, contained around 2 kilograms of cannabis and 1 kilogram of cocaine.

Seven of the detainees have been sent to prosecutors on charges of drug distribution and are being held for 72 hours. Authorities identified the primary suspect as a known drug dealer with a criminal record that includes thefts.

The police stressed that the operation focused on preventing the circulation of drugs near schools, with one depot located close to an educational facility. According to Lyubomir Nikolov, marijuana and harmful synthetic stimulants, such as amphetamines, are among the most commonly distributed substances in Sofia, highlighting the ongoing risks posed by these criminal networks.

