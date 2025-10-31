Bulgaria: Karlovo Council Approves Gunpowder Factory Amid Protests and Tension

Politics » DEFENSE | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 14:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Karlovo Council Approves Gunpowder Factory Amid Protests and Tension

The Karlovo Municipal Council has approved the start of the procedure to change the status of land in the village of Karnare for the construction of a gunpowder factory, following a vote of 17 in favor, 10 against, and 5 abstentions. Mayor Emil Kabaivanov explained that the procedure is a legal requirement: any property owner wishing to alter the purpose of a plot must obtain the council’s consent. In this case, the land is state-owned, covering 518 decares, and the owner has requested it be designated for industrial use.

Further reading: It’s Official: Bulgaria Signs Landmark Deal with Rheinmetall for New Ammunition Plant

The session saw heightened tension, requiring intervention from municipal security and police to ensure citizens could be seated. Among those present were MPs Krasimira Katincharova and Maria Ilieva from "Greatness", who had requested to speak, but the council voted against their participation.

Earlier in the day, a protest organized by the "Revival" party gathered dozens of people in front of the municipality, opposing the planned investment by VMZ–Sopot in partnership with the German company Rheinmetall. The demonstrators carried signs reading “No to a gunpowder plant in the Municipality of Karlovo.” "Revival" MP Krastyo Vrachev criticized the lack of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and public discussion, warning that the Rose Valley could face significant pollution. He also questioned whether VMZ had the legal right to request the land’s development plan.

Residents voiced strong opposition to potential air, soil, and water pollution in the Karlovo region, expressing frustration at decisions made without public consultation. Some protesters criticized the prioritization of a polluting facility over alternative technologies, describing the decision as impudent and unfair, and emphasizing the private nature of the business arrangement between Boyko (Borissov) and Rheinmetall.

Further reading: Bulgaria's Borissov Announces Second Ammunition Plant Following Rheinmetall Deal

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gunpowder, Karlovo, Karnare, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Targets OECD Membership by End of 2026

Bulgaria aims to complete its accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) by the end of 2026

Politics | October 31, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Over 33,000 Bulgarian Children Affected by Early Marriages in the Past Decade

Over the past decade, more than 33,000 children in Bulgaria have entered early marriages or become parents

Society | October 31, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Nuclear Ambitions and Smart Storage: Bulgaria Eyes Regional Energy Dominance

Bulgaria is aiming to strengthen its position in the regional energy market

Business » Energy | October 31, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Sunny and Mild Friday Ahead for Most of Bulgaria, Fog in the Plains Early

On Friday, October 31, Bulgaria will enjoy mostly sunny weather, with some thin, high clouds across the sky. In the morning, fog is expected to settle in parts of the plains before clearing later in the day

Society » Environment | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Gunvor’s Bid for Lukoil Raises Questions Over Russian Influence

Political party "Democratic Bulgaria" (part of WCC-DB) has voiced concerns over potential Russian influence in the proposed sale of Lukoil’s international assets

Politics | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 16:51

Bulgaria Sets November Gas Price at 33.65 EUR/MWh, Ensuring Winter Stability

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has approved the natural gas price for November at 65.82 BGN per megawatt-hour (MWh)

Business » Energy | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 16:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria's Borissov Announces Second Ammunition Plant Following Rheinmetall Deal

GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced plans to build a second plant in Bulgaria, focused on medium-caliber ammunition

Politics » Defense | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 16:21

It’s Official: Bulgaria Signs Landmark Deal with Rheinmetall for New Ammunition Plant

Bulgaria and the German defense giant Rheinmetall have officially launched their joint project to build a state-of-the-art facility for gunpowder and 155-millimeter ammunition production

Politics » Defense | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 11:44

Bulgaria Partners with Rheinmetall to Build High-Tech Arms Plant and Create 1,000 Jobs

Bulgaria and the German defense giant Rheinmetall have finalized a strategic agreement for the construction of a modern plant that will produce gunpowder and 155-mm NATO-standard artillery shells on Bulgarian territory

Politics » Defense | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 09:41

Two More F-16 Block 70 Jets Arrive in Bulgaria, Bringing Total to Six

Two new F-16 Block 70 fighter jets for the Bulgarian Air Force landed today at the Third Air Base, the Ministry of Defense announced

Politics » Defense | October 20, 2025, Monday // 10:06

Only One F-16 Ready? Bulgaria’s Air Force Faces Major Delays and Pilot Shortages

Bulgaria has received four F-16 Block 70 fighter jets so far, but only one has completed the official acceptance proces

Politics » Defense | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 13:06

'Drone Wall' Still a Political Idea, Says Bulgaria's Defense Minister

Bulgaria’s Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, confirmed that the so-called “drone wall” remains largely a political idea, with the concept not yet fully developed

Politics » Defense | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 15:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria