Bulgaria: Karlovo Council Approves Gunpowder Factory Amid Protests and Tension

The Karlovo Municipal Council has approved the start of the procedure to change the status of land in the village of Karnare for the construction of a gunpowder factory, following a vote of 17 in favor, 10 against, and 5 abstentions. Mayor Emil Kabaivanov explained that the procedure is a legal requirement: any property owner wishing to alter the purpose of a plot must obtain the council’s consent. In this case, the land is state-owned, covering 518 decares, and the owner has requested it be designated for industrial use.

The session saw heightened tension, requiring intervention from municipal security and police to ensure citizens could be seated. Among those present were MPs Krasimira Katincharova and Maria Ilieva from "Greatness", who had requested to speak, but the council voted against their participation.

Earlier in the day, a protest organized by the "Revival" party gathered dozens of people in front of the municipality, opposing the planned investment by VMZ–Sopot in partnership with the German company Rheinmetall. The demonstrators carried signs reading “No to a gunpowder plant in the Municipality of Karlovo.” "Revival" MP Krastyo Vrachev criticized the lack of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and public discussion, warning that the Rose Valley could face significant pollution. He also questioned whether VMZ had the legal right to request the land’s development plan.

Residents voiced strong opposition to potential air, soil, and water pollution in the Karlovo region, expressing frustration at decisions made without public consultation. Some protesters criticized the prioritization of a polluting facility over alternative technologies, describing the decision as impudent and unfair, and emphasizing the private nature of the business arrangement between Boyko (Borissov) and Rheinmetall.

