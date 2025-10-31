102nd Republic of Türkiye Celebrated in Bulgaria with Friendship and Culture

@Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia

The 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye was celebrated in Bulgaria with a special program rich in friendship, culture, and art. The reception, hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia, once again highlighted the deep-rooted ties and shared values between the two nations.

The event left a lasting impression with its warm atmosphere of friendship, music, and authentic flavors from Safranbolu that reflect Türkiye's cultural richness.

During the segment organized by the Safranbolu Tourism Operators Association, guests were treated to traditional Safranbolu delights prepared by İmren Lokumları. A live demonstration featuring the addition of saffron to a giant cauldron of Turkish delight drew great admiration. Guests also enjoyed saffron tea — the symbol of Safranbolu — while promotional stands introducing the historic town attracted considerable interest.

One of the most memorable moments of the evening was the musical performance by world-renowned clarinet virtuoso Hüsnü Şenlendirici. With his orchestra, Şenlendirici captivated the audience through a fusion of Turkish and Balkan melodies, creating an unforgettable experience.

"The Republic is the celebration of faith in human dignity, freedom, and equality."

In his address, the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Sofia, Mehmet Sait Uyanık, emphasized the significance of the Republic and the importance of Türkiye –Bulgaria relations with the following words:

"On the 102nd anniversary of our Republic — the greatest legacy of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, our founding father — I am deeply honored to be here with you in the friendly and allied country of Bulgaria."

The Ambassador went on to highlight the democratic heritage and modern vision of the Republic of Türkiye, stating:

"Founded on the principle of 'Sovereignty unconditionally belongs to the Nation,' the Republic of Türkiye has, for more than a century, continued to strengthen its democracy, enhance its prosperity, and serve as a guarantor of peace and stability."

A Strong Message of Friendship in Türkiye –Bulgaria Relations

The event placed strong emphasis on the friendship and strategic partnership between Türkiye and Bulgaria. The Ambassador noted:

"Bulgaria is one of our most important strategic partners. We see each other not merely as neighboring countries, but as two brotherly peoples bound by deep historical and cultural ties."

He also underlined the vital role of the Turkish and Muslim communities of Bulgaria in fostering cultural bridges between the two nations:

"The Turkish and Muslim communities in Bulgaria constitute the most valuable dimension of our bilateral relations. Their contributions to friendship and the culture of coexistence are deeply appreciated."

Referring to the rapidly growing economic cooperation between the two countries, the Ambassador added:

"We are moving confidently toward our goal of increasing our bilateral trade volume, which reached 8 billion dollars in 2024, to 10 billion dollars."

"Türkiye Places Humanitarian Diplomacy at the Core of Its Foreign Policy"

Touching on Türkiye's regional and global vision, the Ambassador highlighted Türkiye's contributions to international peace and stability, stating:

"Since its founding, Türkiye has demonstrated its commitment to peace, security, and prosperity in every sphere, guided by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's principle of 'Peace at Home, Peace in the World.'"

Emphasizing Türkiye's active global role through its extensive diplomatic network, humanitarian aid, and development support, he noted:

"Today, Türkiye plays an active role in promoting peace and development across a vast region — from the Balkans to the Caucasus, and from the Black Sea to the Middle East."

A Cultural Bridge from Safranbolu to Nessebar

The evening also spotlighted efforts to promote the cultural heritage of Safranbolu.

The Ambassador expressed his appreciation to the Safranbolu Tourism Operators Association and İmren Lokumları, stating:

"We take great pleasure in the contributions made to promote our historic and touristic district of Safranbolu, which is twinned with Nessebar."

The event served as a platform that further strengthened tourism relations between Türkiye and Bulgaria. It was noted that last year, 3 million Bulgarian tourists visited Türkiye, while 2 million Turkish tourists visited Bulgaria — a testament to the enduring people-to-people bonds fostered through tourism.

"We firmly believe that our friendship will continue to grow stronger in the years ahead."

The Ambassador concluded his remarks with these words:

"We are confident that the bond of friendship between Türkiye and Bulgaria will continue to strengthen in the years to come. The Republic Day is a celebration of faith in human dignity, freedom, and equality — and it is a great pleasure to share this belief with our friends."