Bulgaria Mourns Cultural Icon Ivan Tenev: Journalist, Artist, and Lyricist Passes Away

Society » OBITUARIES | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 11:12
Bulgarian journalist and cultural figure Ivan Tenev has passed away, the Union of Artists in Bulgaria announced on Facebook. In their statement, the organization described Tenev as a journalist, artist, and public personality who played an active role in both cultural and public life, offering tribute to his memory and work.

Known also under the pseudonym Agent Tenev, he began his career in 1980 writing lyrics for pop and rock songs for some of Bulgaria’s leading performers, while also producing artists such as Kristina Dimitrova and Orlin Goranov. He studied Bulgarian Philology at Sofia University and earned a degree in Applied Graphics from the Higher Institute of Fine Arts "Nikolai Pavlovich."

Tenev’s first creative ventures were in the visual arts. While still a student, he published cartoons and contributed to numerous national exhibitions of cartoons and applied graphics, as well as more than 60 international showcases. He received awards in 1976 and 1977 at the Nasreddin Hodja Satirical Graphics Competition in Turkey. In addition, he designed album covers for prominent Bulgarian musicians, including Lili Ivanova, marking his entry into the pop music world.

Professionally, Tenev began as a cartoonist and artist specializing in satirical and applied graphics. His work appeared in the newspaper "Starshel" and various other humorous pages in Sofia’s publications. Over his career, he participated in eight national cartoon exhibitions and more than sixty international exhibitions across Canada, Yugoslavia, Belgium, Italy, and Turkey, earning three international awards for his contributions to the arts.

Tenev’s legacy spans journalism, music, and visual arts, leaving a lasting mark on Bulgaria’s cultural scene.

