Bulgaria Mourns Cultural Icon Ivan Tenev: Journalist, Artist, and Lyricist Passes Away

Bulgarian Customs Seize Thousands of Illegal Sexual Stimulants and Steroids Bound for the UK
Bulgarian customs officers have intercepted a substantial quantity of illegal sexual stimulants and anabolic steroids in two separate courier shipments
Bulgarian journalist and cultural figure Ivan Tenev has passed away, the Union of Artists in Bulgaria announced on Facebook. In their statement, the organization described Tenev as a journalist, artist, and public personality who played an active role in both cultural and public life, offering tribute to his memory and work.
Known also under the pseudonym Agent Tenev, he began his career in 1980 writing lyrics for pop and rock songs for some of Bulgaria’s leading performers, while also producing artists such as Kristina Dimitrova and Orlin Goranov. He studied Bulgarian Philology at Sofia University and earned a degree in Applied Graphics from the Higher Institute of Fine Arts "Nikolai Pavlovich."
Tenev’s first creative ventures were in the visual arts. While still a student, he published cartoons and contributed to numerous national exhibitions of cartoons and applied graphics, as well as more than 60 international showcases. He received awards in 1976 and 1977 at the Nasreddin Hodja Satirical Graphics Competition in Turkey. In addition, he designed album covers for prominent Bulgarian musicians, including Lili Ivanova, marking his entry into the pop music world.
Professionally, Tenev began as a cartoonist and artist specializing in satirical and applied graphics. His work appeared in the newspaper "Starshel" and various other humorous pages in Sofia’s publications. Over his career, he participated in eight national cartoon exhibitions and more than sixty international exhibitions across Canada, Yugoslavia, Belgium, Italy, and Turkey, earning three international awards for his contributions to the arts.
Tenev’s legacy spans journalism, music, and visual arts, leaving a lasting mark on Bulgaria’s cultural scene.
Father Ivan from Novi Han, known across Bulgaria for his lifelong dedication to the poor and vulnerable, has passed away
Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani, one of the most influential designers of the modern era, has died at the age of 91, the Armani Group confirmed
Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary lead singer of Black Sabbath and solo star known as the “Prince of Darkness,” died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76.
Todor Slavkov, the grandson of Bulgaria’s long-serving communist dictator Todor Zhivkov, has died suddenly at the age of 54
Bulgarian writer and poetess Bozhana Apostolova has passed away at the age of 80
Journalist Assen Grigorov passed away following a brief illness
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence