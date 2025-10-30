GERB Leader Takes Unusual Step, Signs Off on Anti-Corruption Chief's Removal

Politics | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 11:00
Bulgaria: GERB Leader Takes Unusual Step, Signs Off on Anti-Corruption Chief's Removal

Bulgaria’s Parliament saw GERB leader Boyko Borissov publicly support the resignation of the head of the Anti-Corruption Commission during Thursday’s session. Earlier in the day, MPs elected Kostadin Angelov from GERB as deputy speaker, with 132 voting in favor, 53 against, and 11 abstaining. Angelov replaces Raya Nazaryan, also from GERB, who was elected parliament speaker following the withdrawal of Natalia Kiselova from the Bulgarian Socialist Party.

In a notable moment in the plenary hall, Borissov signed a resignation request for Anti-Corruption Commission chief Anton Slavchev, submitted by Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” (party of WCC-DB). The opposition coalition of “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” has called for Slavchev’s resignation, accusing him of mishandling the investigation into Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, who is currently in custody on corruption charges. Until Borissov’s intervention, no MP from the ruling majority had formally signed the request.

Mirchev presented the folder to Borissov at the rostrum, emphasizing that Borissov had promised to support Slavchev’s resignation. Borissov immediately signed the document, signaling GERB’s backing for the move. Meanwhile, WCC-DB continues to gather signatures to force the chairman’s resignation, while GERB is pushing to dissolve the commission entirely.

Later, Mirchev raised concerns over restricted access in the plenary hall caused by the security detail of MP Delyan Peevski, which he said obstructed deputies from reaching their offices. Mirchev called on Speaker Nazaryan to ensure no incidents occur. Nazaryan responded that she would investigate the situation.

