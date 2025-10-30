GERB Leader Takes Unusual Step, Signs Off on Anti-Corruption Chief's Removal

Bulgaria's Borissov Announces Second Ammunition Plant Following Rheinmetall Deal
GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced plans to build a second plant in Bulgaria, focused on medium-caliber ammunition
Bulgaria’s Parliament saw GERB leader Boyko Borissov publicly support the resignation of the head of the Anti-Corruption Commission during Thursday’s session. Earlier in the day, MPs elected Kostadin Angelov from GERB as deputy speaker, with 132 voting in favor, 53 against, and 11 abstaining. Angelov replaces Raya Nazaryan, also from GERB, who was elected parliament speaker following the withdrawal of Natalia Kiselova from the Bulgarian Socialist Party.
In a notable moment in the plenary hall, Borissov signed a resignation request for Anti-Corruption Commission chief Anton Slavchev, submitted by Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” (party of WCC-DB). The opposition coalition of “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” has called for Slavchev’s resignation, accusing him of mishandling the investigation into Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, who is currently in custody on corruption charges. Until Borissov’s intervention, no MP from the ruling majority had formally signed the request.
Mirchev presented the folder to Borissov at the rostrum, emphasizing that Borissov had promised to support Slavchev’s resignation. Borissov immediately signed the document, signaling GERB’s backing for the move. Meanwhile, WCC-DB continues to gather signatures to force the chairman’s resignation, while GERB is pushing to dissolve the commission entirely.
Later, Mirchev raised concerns over restricted access in the plenary hall caused by the security detail of MP Delyan Peevski, which he said obstructed deputies from reaching their offices. Mirchev called on Speaker Nazaryan to ensure no incidents occur. Nazaryan responded that she would investigate the situation.
Political party "Democratic Bulgaria" (part of WCC-DB) has voiced concerns over potential Russian influence in the proposed sale of Lukoil’s international assets
The Karlovo Municipal Council has approved the start of the procedure to change the status of land in the village of Karnare for the construction of a gunpowder factory, following a vote of 17 in favor, 10 against, and 5 abstentions
The 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye was celebrated in Bulgaria with a special program rich in friendship, culture, and art
Kostadin Angelov of the GERB was elected Deputy Chair of Bulgaria’s 51st National Assembly on Thursday
Raya Nazaryan of GERB was elected as Speaker of the 51st National Assembly, backed by the ruling parties - GERB, “There Is Such a People” (TISP) and BSP - together with DPS-New Beginning and four independent MPs
Former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel reportedly engaged in communications with the United Kingdom regarding the possible lifting of sanctions imposed on Bulgarian politician and businessman Delyan Peevski
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence