GERB Kostadin Angelov Becomes Deputy Chair of Bulgaria’s Parliament

Bulgarian Government Backtracks After Union Pressure, Confirms 620-Euro Minimum Wage
The minimum wage in Bulgaria will rise to 620 euros, equivalent to 1,213 leva, starting January 1, 2026
Kostadin Angelov of the GERB was elected Deputy Chair of Bulgaria’s 51st National Assembly on Thursday, receiving 132 votes in favour, 53 against, and 11 abstentions.
Angelov succeeds Raya Nazaryan, also from GERB, who was elected Chair of the legislature the previous day. Nazaryan assumed the role shortly after Nataliya Kiselova of the BSP-United Left resigned, as part of a planned rotation of leadership positions within the National Assembly.
Further reading: Raya Nazaryan Takes the Helm: Bulgaria’s New Parliament Speaker Could Become Caretaker PM
The rotation scheme was approved by the Joint Governance Council on Tuesday, outlining that the three ruling formations will alternate in holding the Chair of the National Assembly, ensuring shared leadership among the governing parties.
Political party "Democratic Bulgaria" (part of WCC-DB) has voiced concerns over potential Russian influence in the proposed sale of Lukoil’s international assets
The Karlovo Municipal Council has approved the start of the procedure to change the status of land in the village of Karnare for the construction of a gunpowder factory, following a vote of 17 in favor, 10 against, and 5 abstentions
The 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye was celebrated in Bulgaria with a special program rich in friendship, culture, and art
Bulgaria’s Parliament saw GERB leader Boyko Borissov publicly support the resignation of the head of the Anti-Corruption Commission during Thursday’s session
Raya Nazaryan of GERB was elected as Speaker of the 51st National Assembly, backed by the ruling parties - GERB, “There Is Such a People” (TISP) and BSP - together with DPS-New Beginning and four independent MPs
Former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel reportedly engaged in communications with the United Kingdom regarding the possible lifting of sanctions imposed on Bulgarian politician and businessman Delyan Peevski
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence