GERB Kostadin Angelov Becomes Deputy Chair of Bulgaria’s Parliament

Politics | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 10:45
Bulgaria: GERB Kostadin Angelov Becomes Deputy Chair of Bulgaria’s Parliament

Kostadin Angelov of the GERB was elected Deputy Chair of Bulgaria’s 51st National Assembly on Thursday, receiving 132 votes in favour, 53 against, and 11 abstentions.

Angelov succeeds Raya Nazaryan, also from GERB, who was elected Chair of the legislature the previous day. Nazaryan assumed the role shortly after Nataliya Kiselova of the BSP-United Left resigned, as part of a planned rotation of leadership positions within the National Assembly.

Further reading: Raya Nazaryan Takes the Helm: Bulgaria’s New Parliament Speaker Could Become Caretaker PM

The rotation scheme was approved by the Joint Governance Council on Tuesday, outlining that the three ruling formations will alternate in holding the Chair of the National Assembly, ensuring shared leadership among the governing parties.

