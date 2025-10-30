Over 2 Million Bulgarians Turn to Psychics as Belief in Karma and the Supernatural Grows

Society | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 16:01
Bulgaria: Over 2 Million Bulgarians Turn to Psychics as Belief in Karma and the Supernatural Grows

A recent survey commissioned by Trend for Bulgarian media 24 Chasa reveals that belief in the supernatural and mystical practices remains widespread in Bulgaria. Around 34% of Bulgarians say they believe in life after death, while half of the population does not share this view. Women are significantly more likely than men to hold this belief, and faith in the afterlife grows with age.

Reincarnation is less commonly accepted, with 31% of respondents expressing belief and 53% rejecting the idea. The most prevalent conviction, however, is in karma: 65% of Bulgarians, over 3.5 million people, believe that “everything comes back,” with women again showing stronger adherence. Only 10% of those surveyed completely dismiss this notion.

Beliefs about fate show nuanced perspectives. Nearly half of Bulgarians (47%) feel that destiny is partly predetermined and partly shaped by personal choice, while 23% take the extremes, viewing it as either entirely predetermined or entirely self-determined.

Interest in psychic consultations is notable. About 38% of Bulgarians, over 2 million, have visited a fortune teller or clairvoyant, and 14% have consulted an astrologer. Visits to psychics (11%) and numerologists (9%) are less common, but they indicate an ongoing curiosity about alternative predictions. Women are considerably more likely to seek such guidance.

Supernatural beliefs extend beyond personal fate. More than half (58%) think some people possess extraordinary abilities, while 56% believe in curses and spells. Nearly half of the population (47%) subscribes to the idea that secret societies influence world events. Signs and omens divide opinion almost evenly, with 44% acknowledging their predictive power and 43% rejecting it. Astrology’s influence on character and destiny is denied by a majority (51%), yet 37% still see a connection, particularly among Bulgarians aged 18–39.

Overall, the survey demonstrates that supernatural and conspiratorial beliefs are deeply embedded in Bulgarian cultural identity. The data were collected between October 13 and 19, 2025, through face-to-face interviews with 1,000 respondents aged 18 and older.

