Former Finance Minister Predicts Hidden Deficit Could Trigger 2027 Financial Crisis in Bulgaria

Bulgaria Targets OECD Membership by End of 2026
Bulgaria aims to complete its accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) by the end of 2026
Former Finance Minister and Fiscal Council Chairman Simeon Dyankov has warned that Bulgaria is likely to face a major public financial crisis in 2027, predicting that the country will be forced into an excessive deficit procedure. Speaking on BNT, Dyankov emphasized that a hidden deficit already exists for this year, noting that Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone allowed authorities to obscure some clear gaps in the reporting of financial data.
Dyankov pointed to recent government spending practices as an example. He noted that in June and July, about 1.5 billion leva was allocated to infrastructure projects, matching the 25-year budget program. In August, however, the Ministry of Finance reportedly instructed ministries not to factor about 600 million leva of construction payments into official accounting. While the work was being carried out, this maneuver effectively kept the deficit off the books, creating the illusion of fiscal balance despite underlying pressures, Dyankov explained.
On the issue of the minimum wage, Dyankov said the government is expected to resolve the dispute before the draft budget reaches parliament. He suggested that the difference in calculations is minimal and unlikely to impact the overall deficit, and that the administration will probably revert to its previous formula, framing the decision as a symbolic gesture to the public.
The former Finance Minister also remarked that the current government is engaged in internal struggles over political influence, with factions competing to claim credit for major decisions, a dynamic that could shape economic policymaking in the months ahead.
A new sociological survey by the agency Myara reveals that Bulgarians remain divided over the future of taxation, with opinions almost evenly split between supporters of a flat and a progressive tax system
Georgi Vuldjev, editor-in-chief of EKIP (Expert Club for Economics and Politics), stated in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that more than 90% of Bulgarians choose to save either in real estate or through bank deposits
Bulgarians have deposited a total of 700 million leva in banks in just one month
The Fiscal Council of Bulgaria has raised alarms about the rapid growth of personnel costs in the state budget over the past two years, warning that this trend poses a serious challenge for Budget 2026
The shift toward digital payments in Bulgaria is becoming increasingly visible
Starting January 1, 2026, the Bulgarian National Bank will provide unlimited lev-to-euro exchange free of charge
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence