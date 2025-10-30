Morning Fog Clears as Sunny Skies Warm Bulgaria on October 30

Thursday, October 30, will start with fog in some low-lying areas, but sunshine is expected to dominate the day. Early morning temperatures will generally range from 1° to 6°, dropping lower in valleys where frost may form. In Sofia, the overnight low is expected to be around 2°.

Fog or low clouds may linger in the lowlands and valleys until late morning. Winds will be light, turning moderate in northeastern Bulgaria from the south-southwest. Daytime highs will reach between 17° and 22°, with Sofia seeing a high of around 17°.

In mountainous regions, skies will be mostly clear, with a moderate southwest wind. Temperatures at 1,200 meters are expected to peak near 18°, while at 2,000 meters highs will reach about 10°.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunny conditions will prevail, though morning hours may see reduced visibility in some areas. Winds will be moderate from the south-southwest, with the southern coast experiencing mainly light winds from the southeast. Maximum temperatures will hover between 18° and 19°, with sea surface temperatures at 17°-18°, and 15° north of the Kaliakra peninsula. Waves are expected to be calm at 1-2 points.

Across the Balkans, cloud cover will dominate the extreme northwest and the northern Adriatic, where scattered rain is possible. Elsewhere, sunny weather is expected, though high clouds will gradually increase. Overall, temperatures across the region will continue to rise.