Morning Fog Clears as Sunny Skies Warm Bulgaria on October 30

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 17:41
Bulgaria: Morning Fog Clears as Sunny Skies Warm Bulgaria on October 30 Photo: Stella Ivanova

Thursday, October 30, will start with fog in some low-lying areas, but sunshine is expected to dominate the day. Early morning temperatures will generally range from 1° to 6°, dropping lower in valleys where frost may form. In Sofia, the overnight low is expected to be around 2°.

Fog or low clouds may linger in the lowlands and valleys until late morning. Winds will be light, turning moderate in northeastern Bulgaria from the south-southwest. Daytime highs will reach between 17° and 22°, with Sofia seeing a high of around 17°.

In mountainous regions, skies will be mostly clear, with a moderate southwest wind. Temperatures at 1,200 meters are expected to peak near 18°, while at 2,000 meters highs will reach about 10°.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunny conditions will prevail, though morning hours may see reduced visibility in some areas. Winds will be moderate from the south-southwest, with the southern coast experiencing mainly light winds from the southeast. Maximum temperatures will hover between 18° and 19°, with sea surface temperatures at 17°-18°, and 15° north of the Kaliakra peninsula. Waves are expected to be calm at 1-2 points.

Across the Balkans, cloud cover will dominate the extreme northwest and the northern Adriatic, where scattered rain is possible. Elsewhere, sunny weather is expected, though high clouds will gradually increase. Overall, temperatures across the region will continue to rise.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weahter, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Confident in Fuel Reserves, Ready to Act Amid Lukoil Sanctions

Bulgaria currently holds sufficient fuel reserves to meet the needs of both businesses and citizens for an extended period, according to Assen Asenov

Business » Energy | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgarian Restaurateurs Worried About Currency Change at Midnight on New Year’s Eve

Restaurant and hotel owners preparing to welcome guests on New Year’s Eve are voicing growing concerns over how payments and revenue reporting will be managed as Bulgaria officially adopts the euro at midnight

Business | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

No Price Drop Ahead, Only Slower Growth in Bulgaria’s Housing Market, Expert Predicts

Dobromir Ganev, chairman of the National Association “Real Estate,” stated in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio that property prices in Bulgaria are likely to continue rising in line with citizens’ income

Business » Properties | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Sofia Heating Launch: Here Is When Residents Can Expect Warm Homes

The heating system in Sofia is expected to be activated around November 5-7, according to Petar Petrov, director of the Sofia Thermal Power Plant, speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly’s energy committee.

Society | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 16:29

Bulgarian Trade Unions Slam the Government: Minimum Wage Cut to €605 Stirs Massive Backlash

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has strongly criticized the draft 2026 state budget, calling the proposed 5 percent increase in public sector salaries inadequate

Society | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00

Raya Nazaryan Takes the Helm: Bulgaria’s New Parliament Speaker Could Become Caretaker PM

Raya Nazaryan of GERB was elected as Speaker of the 51st National Assembly, backed by the ruling parties - GERB, “There Is Such a People” (TISP) and BSP - together with DPS-New Beginning and four independent MPs

Politics | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 13:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Sofia Municipality Assigns New Waste Management Contractors for Key Districts

Sofia Municipality has finalized part of its large-scale waste management contracts

Society » Environment | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 11:11

Mild and Sunny Wednesday Ahead for Bulgaria, Foggy Start in Some Regions

On Wednesday morning, fog and low clouds are expected to form over parts of Bulgaria’s lowlands

Society » Environment | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 17:04

Bulgaria Braces for Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds Across the Country on Tuesday

Bulgaria continues to face unsettled weather on Tuesday, October 28, with widespread cloud cover and rain expected, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Society » Environment | October 27, 2025, Monday // 17:50

Sofia Mobilizes Additional Teams and Equipment to Tackle Persistent Waste Problems

Sofia’s garbage crisis continues to challenge city authorities, with no full resolution in sight

Society » Environment | October 27, 2025, Monday // 10:11

Heavy Rain Floods Sofia Streets, Halts Tram Services and Causes Traffic Chaos

Heavy rainfall in Sofia caused serious flooding on Monday morning, disrupting tram services across several major lines in the city

Society » Environment | October 27, 2025, Monday // 08:26

Winter’s First Touch: Bulgaria Faces Rain, Snow, and Gusty Winds on Monday

Rain, snow, and strong winds are expected to sweep across Bulgaria on Monday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Society » Environment | October 26, 2025, Sunday // 16:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria