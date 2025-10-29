Sofia Heating Launch: Here Is When Residents Can Expect Warm Homes

The heating system in Sofia is expected to be activated around November 5-7, according to Petar Petrov, director of the Sofia Thermal Power Plant, speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly’s energy committee.

Petrov explained that the decision will depend on the weather, specifically when the average daily temperature reaches around 12 degrees and a prolonged cold period sets in. He noted that if a cold snap occurs sooner, the system could start earlier, whereas warmer conditions could delay the launch. Despite several recent days with temperatures below 12 degrees, Petrov clarified that this alone does not justify turning on the heating system, as a sustained drop is required.

The director confirmed that the Sofia Thermal Power Plant is fully prepared for winter operations. Regarding the ongoing repair at the “Druzhba” facility, Petrov said the goal is to complete the work within November, allowing the heat supply to be fully restored once the system is activated.