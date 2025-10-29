US Troop Cut in Romania Sparks Questions About Washington’s Commitment to Europe

The United States has informed Romania and its NATO allies that it will reduce part of its military presence on the Alliance’s eastern flank, Romania’s Ministry of Defence announced. The move was later clarified by both Romanian officials and NATO representatives, who emphasized that it does not constitute a withdrawal.

Romanian Defence Minister Ionut Moșteanu explained that the change marks the conclusion of the rotation of a US brigade that had been deployed across several NATO member states, including Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary. He confirmed that around 1,000 American troops will remain stationed in Romania, continuing to serve as a deterrent and a clear demonstration of Washington’s commitment to regional security.

A NATO spokesperson told AFP that the Alliance had been notified in advance by the administration of US President Donald Trump. The official described the adjustment as limited in scope, stressing that the overall American military footprint in Europe remains larger than it had been in years prior to 2022. According to the spokesperson, the United States’ commitment to NATO “remains clear.”

Minister Moșteanu added that the strategic balance in the region remains unchanged. He pointed out that the US missile defense system in Deveselu continues to operate normally, while the Campia Turzii air base remains vital for joint air operations with NATO partners. The Mihail Kogălniceanu base, he said, is still developing, and the American flag continues to fly at all three sites.

He also noted that the US air battle group remains deployed at the Kogălniceanu air base, as it was before the start of the war in Ukraine. The defence ministry described the adjustment as an expected step, explaining that it follows the “new priorities” of the US administration announced earlier this year, in February.