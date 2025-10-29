Raya Nazaryan Takes the Helm: Bulgaria’s New Parliament Speaker Could Become Caretaker PM

Raya Nazaryan of GERB was elected as Speaker of the 51st National Assembly, backed by the ruling parties - GERB, “There Is Such a People” (TISP) and BSP - together with DPS-New Beginning and four independent MPs. The vote followed Natalia Kiselova’s resignation and the adoption of procedural rules for the election of the Speaker, which were drafted in under two hours by GERB and TISP.

The procedural rules passed with 130 votes in favor, 76 against, and 19 abstentions. Following this, nominations for Speaker began, with Denitsa Sacheva proposing Nazaryan. "Revival" also nominated Tsoncho Ganev, who gained support from his group and "Greatness". Ultimately, 129 MPs voted for Nazaryan, 77 against, and 14 abstained, positioning her as a potential caretaker prime minister.

Nazaryan received congratulations from her party, including a presentation of red roses by GERB MP Georgi Krastev. She emphasized that the Speaker’s role is a task, not a position, meant to ensure dialogue and represent the institution rather than individual interests. This rotation marks the first successful parliamentary rotation in modern Bulgarian history, following previous unsuccessful attempts during the Denkov government.

Debates in parliament reflected political tensions. Dragomir Stoynev from BSP-United Left noted that Kiselova’s resignation ensures stability before Bulgaria enters the eurozone and adopts the 2026 budget. He framed the change as a “party price,” not a national one, highlighting Kiselova’s personal responsibility in avoiding delays in eurozone entry. Kostadin Angelov of GERB praised Kiselova’s role, calling it a demonstration of coalition culture, while Bozhidar Bozhanov of WCC-DB argued that no real reformatting of power occurred.

Reactions varied: Boyko Borissov framed the election as a step in the coalition agreement, asserting there is no tension; Nikolai Denkov suggested the move was a safe option; Petar Petrov of "Revival" criticized BSP for sacrificing Kiselova to stay in coalition; and Lyuben Dilov Jr. sarcastically commented on the repeated mentions of Delyan Peevski during parliamentary discussions.

The rotation will continue under the agreement among GERB, BSP-United Left, and TISP, with a ten-month cycle, formalized as an annex to the Agreement for Joint Governance. Nazaryan’s election closes a year-long chapter that began with Kiselova’s election on December 6, 2024, after multiple rounds of voting and political negotiation.