Bulgaria: 11,000 Russian Soldiers Surround Pokrovsk - Ukrainians in the City Fights for Survival

Russian forces have concentrated roughly 11,000 troops in an effort to encircle Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, according to Ukraine’s 7th Rapid Response Corps. The unit reported on Facebook that Russian groups infiltrating the city aim to push northwest and north, intensifying pressure on Ukrainian defenders. In their area, Ukrainian forces estimate the Russians have built up to 27,000 personnel, around 100 tanks, 260 armoured combat vehicles, and 160 artillery systems and mortars.

Over the past two days, defenders in the 7th Corps’ responsibility zone say they have killed 90 Russian soldiers and wounded 42, while destroying one armoured personnel carrier, three infantry fighting vehicles, three other vehicles, a motorcycle, and neutralising 158 drones. Within Pokrovsk itself, at least 18 Russian troops were reported killed. Journalist Yuliia Kyriienko shared video footage showing a Russian flag flying at the entrance to the city, highlighting the ongoing pressure inside Pokrovsk.

Military analysts from the Ukrainian DeepState group indicate that Russian infiltration of the city has been ongoing since July. Russian forces are gradually increasing infantry presence while targeting weak points in settlements such as Zvirove and Shevchenko and along the railway from Kotlyne to Pokrovsk. The occupying units reportedly stage ambushes, plant explosives, conduct electronic warfare, and use drones to disrupt Ukrainian logistics. These efforts have affected supply routes to Myrnohrad and surrounding areas, with DeepState warning that continued infiltration risks allowing the Russians to slowly absorb the city.

DeepState analysts stressed the urgent need for Ukraine to block infiltration routes and conduct full-scale mop-up operations with an entire brigade rather than small units, as partial responses are unlikely to secure the city. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that the main Russian strike group is concentrated against Pokrovsk, while at least 250 Russian soldiers remain engaged in firefights within the city. Over the past 24 hours, 45 combat engagements have reportedly occurred, with Ukrainian defenders facing increasingly challenging conditions under near-constant drone surveillance.

