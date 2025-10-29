Sofia Metro Line to Halt Service for Two Days

Society | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 15:10
Bulgaria: Sofia Metro Line to Halt Service for Two Days Photo: Stella Ivanova

The Sofia Metro announced that Line 3 will not be carrying passengers on November 8 and 9. The temporary closure is required for the official opening of three new stations along Vladimir Vazov Boulevard and to carry out essential updates to the train traffic control and management software.

Commercial service on the third line will be suspended from midnight on Saturday, November 8, until midnight on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

During this two-day period, alternative transport options will be arranged to accommodate passengers. The metro operator emphasized that the shutdown is necessary to ensure a smooth integration of the new stations and the updated control systems.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, metro, line 3

Related Articles:

Sofia Heating Launch: Here Is When Residents Can Expect Warm Homes

The heating system in Sofia is expected to be activated around November 5-7, according to Petar Petrov, director of the Sofia Thermal Power Plant, speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly’s energy committee.

Society | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 16:29

Sofia Municipality Assigns New Waste Management Contractors for Key Districts

Sofia Municipality has finalized part of its large-scale waste management contracts

Society » Environment | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 11:11

Man Killed by Varna-Sofia High-Speed Train

A tragic incident occurred this morning involving the Varna-Sofia high-speed train shortly after it left Varna

Society » Incidents | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 10:06

Sofia Gains Direct Flights to Turin and Marrakech This Winter

Wizz Air today begins operating direct flights from Sofia to two new destinations: Turin, Italy, and Marrakech, Morocco, as part of its winter schedule

Business » Tourism | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00

Fly Further for Less: Sofia Airport Adds Three New European Destinations

Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia, Bulgaria, has announced the addition of several new international routes, expanding its network to include flights to Chisinau, Krakow and Prague

Business » Tourism | October 27, 2025, Monday // 16:02

Sofia Public Transport to Hire 20 More Uzbek Drivers Amid Ongoing Staff Shortages

Sofia’s public transport is set to welcome another 20 drivers from Uzbekistan by the end of the year

Society | October 27, 2025, Monday // 13:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Morning Fog Clears as Sunny Skies Warm Bulgaria on October 30

Thursday, October 30, will start with fog in some low-lying areas, but sunshine is expected to dominate the day

Society » Environment | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 17:41

Sofia Heating Launch: Here Is When Residents Can Expect Warm Homes

The heating system in Sofia is expected to be activated around November 5-7, according to Petar Petrov, director of the Sofia Thermal Power Plant, speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly’s energy committee.

Society | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 16:29

Bulgarian Trade Unions Slam the Government: Minimum Wage Cut to €605 Stirs Massive Backlash

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has strongly criticized the draft 2026 state budget, calling the proposed 5 percent increase in public sector salaries inadequate

Society | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00

Sofia Municipality Assigns New Waste Management Contractors for Key Districts

Sofia Municipality has finalized part of its large-scale waste management contracts

Society » Environment | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 11:11

Man Killed by Varna-Sofia High-Speed Train

A tragic incident occurred this morning involving the Varna-Sofia high-speed train shortly after it left Varna

Society » Incidents | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 10:06

Mild and Sunny Wednesday Ahead for Bulgaria, Foggy Start in Some Regions

On Wednesday morning, fog and low clouds are expected to form over parts of Bulgaria’s lowlands

Society » Environment | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 17:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria