Sofia Metro Line to Halt Service for Two Days

The Sofia Metro announced that Line 3 will not be carrying passengers on November 8 and 9. The temporary closure is required for the official opening of three new stations along Vladimir Vazov Boulevard and to carry out essential updates to the train traffic control and management software.

Commercial service on the third line will be suspended from midnight on Saturday, November 8, until midnight on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

During this two-day period, alternative transport options will be arranged to accommodate passengers. The metro operator emphasized that the shutdown is necessary to ensure a smooth integration of the new stations and the updated control systems.