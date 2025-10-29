Bulgaria's Socialists Cede Parliament Chairmanship to Ensure Stability Ahead of Eurozone Entry

October 29, 2025
Bulgaria's Socialists Cede Parliament Chairmanship to Ensure Stability Ahead of Eurozone Entry
Natalia Kiselova

Parliament has formally adopted the rules governing the election of a new Speaker of the National Assembly following the resignation of Natalia Kiselova. Under the new procedural framework, candidates can be nominated both by parliamentary groups and individual MPs. Voting is generally open and conducted in alphabetical order, with the candidate securing a majority of votes in the first round declared elected. If no candidate achieves a majority, a runoff is held between the two leading contenders. The opposition had proposed higher thresholds, including a 121-vote minimum, to strengthen the legitimacy of the Speaker, but these measures were rejected by the majority.

Debates during the session expanded beyond procedural details, highlighting political tensions between the ruling coalition and opposition parties. BSP representatives emphasized their role in ensuring a stable government, avoiding early elections, and facilitating Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone. Dragomir Stoynev, chairman of the BSP–United Left parliamentary group, stated that ceding the parliamentary chairmanship was a difficult but necessary decision to guarantee governmental stability, with the personal cost borne by Kiselova rather than the state. He praised Kiselova as a responsible and capable professional who accepted personal responsibility to avoid delays in the eurozone process.

Opposition voices, including "Revival" and WCC-DB, criticized the BSP for perceived electoral promises unfulfilled, warning that the party’s decisions could lead to voter loss in future elections. GERB and coalition leaders, however, publicly thanked Kiselova for her service and highlighted her resignation as an example of responsible coalition culture.

Kiselova herself addressed the National Assembly, describing her resignation as a duty to uphold parliamentary responsibility and shared governance. She emphasized that BSP–United Left acted responsibly during a critical moment for the state. Following her departure, Raya Nazaryan (GERB) assumed the role of Speaker as part of the agreed rotational system within the coalition, set to rotate every ten months.

