Bulgaria Confident in Fuel Reserves, Ready to Act Amid Lukoil Sanctions
Bulgaria currently holds sufficient fuel reserves to meet the needs of both businesses and citizens for an extended period, according to Assen Asenov
Parliament has formally adopted the rules governing the election of a new Speaker of the National Assembly following the resignation of Natalia Kiselova. Under the new procedural framework, candidates can be nominated both by parliamentary groups and individual MPs. Voting is generally open and conducted in alphabetical order, with the candidate securing a majority of votes in the first round declared elected. If no candidate achieves a majority, a runoff is held between the two leading contenders. The opposition had proposed higher thresholds, including a 121-vote minimum, to strengthen the legitimacy of the Speaker, but these measures were rejected by the majority.
Debates during the session expanded beyond procedural details, highlighting political tensions between the ruling coalition and opposition parties. BSP representatives emphasized their role in ensuring a stable government, avoiding early elections, and facilitating Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone. Dragomir Stoynev, chairman of the BSP–United Left parliamentary group, stated that ceding the parliamentary chairmanship was a difficult but necessary decision to guarantee governmental stability, with the personal cost borne by Kiselova rather than the state. He praised Kiselova as a responsible and capable professional who accepted personal responsibility to avoid delays in the eurozone process.
Opposition voices, including "Revival" and WCC-DB, criticized the BSP for perceived electoral promises unfulfilled, warning that the party’s decisions could lead to voter loss in future elections. GERB and coalition leaders, however, publicly thanked Kiselova for her service and highlighted her resignation as an example of responsible coalition culture.
Kiselova herself addressed the National Assembly, describing her resignation as a duty to uphold parliamentary responsibility and shared governance. She emphasized that BSP–United Left acted responsibly during a critical moment for the state. Following her departure, Raya Nazaryan (GERB) assumed the role of Speaker as part of the agreed rotational system within the coalition, set to rotate every ten months.
Raya Nazaryan of GERB was elected as Speaker of the 51st National Assembly, backed by the ruling parties - GERB, “There Is Such a People” (TISP) and BSP - together with DPS-New Beginning and four independent MPs
Former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel reportedly engaged in communications with the United Kingdom regarding the possible lifting of sanctions imposed on Bulgarian politician and businessman Delyan Peevski
Nearly 200,000 signatures have been submitted to the Bulgarian parliament for a proposed referendum addressing the country’s membership in the eurozone and the European Union
Raya Nazaryan has been chosen to become the next Speaker of Bulgaria’s National Assembly following an agreement between GERB, BSP, and There Is Such a People (TISP)
GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced plans to build a second plant in Bulgaria, focused on medium-caliber ammunition
Bulgaria is set to implement a rotation system for the Speaker of the National Assembly, formalized through an annex to the existing joint governance agreement
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence