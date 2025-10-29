Sofia Municipality Assigns New Waste Management Contractors for Key Districts

Sofia Municipality has finalized part of its large-scale waste management contracts, confirming which companies will handle cleaning in several districts of the capital. The internal commission’s report covering three of the seven announced positions was sent to the Public Procurement Agency, with the official decision expected to be posted online shortly. A media briefing will also be held at 1 p.m. to explain the outcomes.

For Zone 6, covering the Lyulin and Krasno Selo districts, the previous contract expired on October 4. Due to the lack of competition, the procurement procedure is being terminated, and the municipality plans to assign the work to the municipal company Sofekostroy once appeal deadlines expire. Earlier attempts by other companies were rejected for offering excessively high prices, which the city deemed unaffordable.

In Zone 4, comprising Ilinden, Nadezhda, and Serdika, the contract will be awarded to the Turkish company Norm Sanayi. This firm is the only remaining qualified candidate after another Turkish participant lost its license. The five-year contract is valued at 45.7 million leva, below the municipality’s initial forecast of 59.9 million leva.

For Zone 3, covering Izgrev, Slatina, and Poduyane, the procurement process is terminated due to a lack of qualified candidates. The sole applicant, Soriko-Bax, failed to properly submit its pricing proposal, leaving the position without a contractor.

This year, seven municipal cleaning and waste contracts across 20 of Sofia’s 24 districts have expired, prompting new agreements. Sofekostroy, previously limited by capacity, has been supported with a loan of up to 9 million leva to expand operations. It currently manages cleaning in Krasna Polyana and will soon take over Lyulin and Krasno Selo under a five-year contract once ready. Meanwhile, the municipality is preparing a crisis organization for Zone 3, similar to the measures in Lyulin and Krasno Selo.