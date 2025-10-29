Nearly 200,000 Signatures Submitted for Bulgarian Referendum Against the Eurozone and EU Membership

Politics | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 12:16
Bulgaria: Nearly 200,000 Signatures Submitted for Bulgarian Referendum Against the Eurozone and EU Membership

Nearly 200,000 signatures have been submitted to the Bulgarian parliament for a proposed referendum addressing the country’s membership in the eurozone and the European Union. The initiative, organized by the association "Doyran - 2025," includes eight separate questions, three of which focus directly on Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone, while the others concern reforms to the law on direct citizen participation and easing the requirements for initiating referendums.

The completed forms, weighing nearly 150 kilograms, were handed over to the parliamentary registry, triggering a three-month window in which the National Assembly must decide on whether to approve the proposal. The association aims for the referendum to take place in the early months of 2026, potentially in January or February, depending on the legislative process.

Rumyana Chenalova, former judge and chairwoman of "Doyran - 2025," explained that the questions also cover protections for cash payments, similar to measures implemented in Austria and Hungary, as well as certain limitations on digital payments and the use of the digital euro. The group behind the initiative includes well-known figures such as Neshka Robeva, Sonya Momchilova, Yordan Kamdzhalov, Ivaylo Shopski, among others, who are prominent critics of eurozone membership and EU integration.

Chenalova emphasized that the association seeks to strengthen direct democracy in Bulgaria and give citizens more control over major economic decisions, framing the referendum as a key opportunity for public input on financial and legal matters affecting the country.

