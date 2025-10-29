Man Killed by Varna-Sofia High-Speed Train

Society » INCIDENTS | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 10:06
Bulgaria: Man Killed by Varna-Sofia High-Speed Train illustrative photo @BGNES

A tragic incident occurred this morning involving the Varna-Sofia high-speed train shortly after it left Varna. A man attempting to cross the railway tracks illegally near the Topoli stop was struck by the train and died instantly. Authorities are currently working to confirm his identity.

The high-speed train, scheduled to depart Varna at 7:55 a.m., came to a halt just a few minutes after leaving the station. Passengers reported that the train stopped approximately five minutes after departure. The composition involved in the accident is train number 2612.

Police and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene following a report filed at 8:10 a.m., according to the Varna city police press center. The Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has confirmed the incident.

At this stage, no further details about the circumstances surrounding the man’s crossing are available, and authorities continue to investigate. The train remains stationary while officials conduct their work at the site.

