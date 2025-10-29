US Intelligence: Putin More Determined Than Ever to Win in Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: US Intelligence: Putin More Determined Than Ever to Win in Ukraine

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia shows no indication of being ready to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, with President Vladimir Putin appearing more resolute than ever to secure a victory on the battlefield.

According to a recent intelligence assessment, presented to members of Congress earlier this month and cited by NBC News, both US and congressional officials say the Kremlin’s stance has hardened. The report suggests that Putin is not only unwilling to compromise but has adopted an increasingly aggressive approach toward continuing the conflict.

Two additional sources familiar with the matter confirmed that this assessment remains consistent with Western intelligence views held since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. They noted, however, that Putin’s determination to achieve military success has intensified in recent months, further reducing the likelihood of any meaningful peace talks.

The White House did not provide an official comment on the findings, instead referring to President Donald Trump’s recent statements on US sanctions and efforts to pressure Moscow. “As the president stated, these are tremendous sanctions against their two big oil companies which he hopes will help bring about the end of the war,” a senior official said.

The assessment reinforces Washington’s belief that Moscow’s leadership remains fully committed to pursuing its military objectives in Ukraine, despite the heavy toll and growing international pressure.

Tags: Russia, Ukraine, intelligence

