Hurricane Melissa Regains Power on Path to Cuba After Devastating Jamaica

World | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 09:40
Bulgaria: Hurricane Melissa Regains Power on Path to Cuba After Devastating Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa regained strength on Tuesday as it moved away from Jamaica and headed toward Cuba, once again becoming a Category 4 storm. According to the US National Hurricane Center, the hurricane picked up speed over the Caribbean Sea, with maximum sustained winds reaching around 110 miles per hour, or 175 kilometers per hour.

The storm made landfall in Jamaica as one of the most powerful in the country’s history, battering the island with record-breaking winds of up to 295 kilometers per hour and leaving behind extensive damage. Authorities said Melissa was the strongest hurricane ever to directly strike Jamaica, a nation of nearly 2.8 million people.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared the entire island a disaster area as heavy rain, flooding, and landslides continued to threaten residents even after the eye of the storm passed. The Red Cross reported that about 1.5 million people were directly affected by the hurricane’s impact. Citizens were urged to remain indoors while emergency services worked to assess the damage and restore communication lines.

Melissa weakened slightly to a Category 3 as it crossed Jamaica, but regained intensity once it reached open water, strengthening back to Category 4 status. Forecasters warned that “life-threatening storm surges and damaging winds” were expected to hit eastern Cuba later in the day, with landfall predicted in the early hours of Wednesday.

Health authorities in Jamaica also issued a rare warning about displaced wildlife, cautioning residents to watch for crocodiles that may have been pushed into residential areas by rising floodwaters. “People living near rivers, gullies, and swamps should stay alert and avoid flooded zones,” the South East Regional Health Authority advised.

Melissa has already secured its place among the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record. Comparable storms include Hurricane Allen in 1980, which reached 305 km/h winds and killed over 200 people in Haiti; Hurricane Dorian in 2019, which devastated the Bahamas with 295 km/h winds; and Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, which caused widespread destruction in Jamaica and Mexico.

As Melissa moves closer to Cuba, officials there are preparing for significant damage and evacuations, with weather agencies warning that the hurricane, while expected to lose some strength, remains an “extremely dangerous” system.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hurricane, Melissa, Jamaica, Cuba

Related Articles:

U.S. Pushes UN Allies to Isolate Cuba Over Role in Russia’s War on Ukraine

The United States has launched a diplomatic campaign aimed at isolating Cuba at the United Nations, urging allies not to back the annual resolution calling for the lifting of the long-standing American embargo

World » Ukraine | October 6, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Cuba's Designation as Terrorism Sponsor Rescinded by Biden Administration

The Biden administration has announced plans to remove Cuba from the United States' list of state sponsors of terrorism

World | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 10:05

Hurricane Kirk's Tail to Impact Bulgaria as Storms Sweep Across Europe

Today, Bulgaria is set to experience the tail end of Tropical Hurricane Kirk, which has already affected Portugal, France, and Spain

Society » Environment | October 11, 2024, Friday // 10:20

Death Toll from Hurricane Milton Rises as Recovery Efforts Continue Across Florida

The death toll from Hurricane Milton has climbed to at least 14, with another fatality reported in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa

World | October 11, 2024, Friday // 09:25

Hurricane Milton Strikes Siesta Key as Category 3 Storm

Hurricane Milton struck Florida's central west coast on Wednesday night

World | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 08:30

Eastern Bulgaria Grapples with Aftermath of Hurricane-Force Winds and Snow

Eastern Bulgaria continues to grapple with the aftermath of a destructive bout of hurricane-force winds and snowfall that swept through the region

Society » Incidents | November 20, 2023, Monday // 13:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Belgian Defence Minister Warns: 'If Putin Strikes NATO, Moscow Will Be Wiped Off the Map'

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken has warned that Moscow would face devastating consequences if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to attack a NATO member state

World » EU | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

US Troop Cut in Romania Sparks Questions About Washington’s Commitment to Europe

The United States has informed Romania and its NATO allies that it will reduce part of its military presence on the Alliance’s eastern flank

World » Southeast Europe | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 14:16

11,000 Russian Soldiers Surround Pokrovsk - Ukrainians in the City Fights for Survival

Russian forces have concentrated roughly 11,000 troops in an effort to encircle Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 13:29

At Least 64 Dead in Major Rio Raid Targeting Comando Vermelho Syndicate

At least 64 people were killed and more than 80 arrested in a massive police operation targeting the Comando Vermelho, or Red Command, criminal organization in Rio de Janeiro

World | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 10:11

US Intelligence: Putin More Determined Than Ever to Win in Ukraine

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia shows no indication of being ready to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

Ceasefire in Jeopardy as Israel Launches New Strikes on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch immediate and “powerful strikes” on Gaza, following reports that Hamas had opened fire on Israeli forces in the south of the enclave

World | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 08:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria