Ceasefire in Jeopardy as Israel Launches New Strikes on Gaza

World | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 08:41
Bulgaria: Ceasefire in Jeopardy as Israel Launches New Strikes on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch immediate and “powerful strikes” on Gaza, following reports that Hamas had opened fire on Israeli forces in the south of the enclave. The decision marks a sharp escalation and puts further strain on the fragile US-brokered ceasefire currently in place.

According to witnesses in Gaza City, Israeli aircraft began conducting air raids soon after Netanyahu’s statement, while tank fire and explosions were reported in other parts of the Gaza Strip. The renewed military action came hours after Israel accused Hamas of breaching the ceasefire by attacking its troops and returning the remains of a hostage in violation of the agreed conditions.

Netanyahu described the return of the remains as a “clear violation” of the ceasefire terms, which require Hamas to hand over all bodies of Israeli hostages without delay. The Israeli military said that its forces came under fire in Rafah on Tuesday and responded accordingly. An official from the army, who requested anonymity due to the absence of a formal announcement, confirmed the exchange of gunfire.

Currently, Israel believes that 13 bodies of hostages are still being held in Gaza. Hamas claimed on Tuesday that it had found another body but later postponed its handover following Israel’s announcement of new strikes. An Associated Press videographer in Khan Younis reported seeing a white body bag being carried from a tunnel by several men, including masked militants, and then placed in an ambulance. The identity of the remains has not been confirmed.

The slow pace at which Hamas has returned the hostages’ bodies is emerging as a significant obstacle to implementing the next phase of the ceasefire, which is expected to address more sensitive issues, such as the disarmament of Hamas, the possible deployment of an international force in Gaza, and future governance of the territory. Hamas has claimed that widespread destruction across Gaza has made it difficult to locate the bodies, while Israel accuses the group of deliberately delaying their release for political leverage.

Over the weekend, Egypt sent a team of experts and heavy machinery into Gaza to help search for the remaining hostages’ bodies. Their efforts were ongoing in Khan Younis and Nuseirat as of Tuesday. This is not the first time that remains handed over by Hamas during a truce have sparked confusion or controversy.

Earlier this month, in the first week of the current ceasefire that began on October 10, Israel said one of the bodies transferred by Hamas turned out to belong to a Palestinian, not an Israeli hostage. A similar situation occurred during a previous ceasefire in February, when Hamas said it had returned the bodies of Shiri Bibas and her two sons. Forensic testing later revealed that one of the bodies was that of a Palestinian woman, and Bibas’ actual remains were handed over a day later.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, Gaza, Netanyahu

Related Articles:

Trump and Vance Pressure Hamas to Comply While US Reinforces Peace Efforts in Gaza

United States Vice President JD Vance expressed cautious optimism on Tuesday that the fragile ceasefire in Gaza is likely to hold

World | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 10:35

All Living Israeli Hostages Freed by Hamas

Hamas has completed the release of all living Israeli hostages, following the handover of a second group of 13 individuals to the Red Cross

World | October 13, 2025, Monday // 11:52

Türkiye Intensifies Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, Erdoğan Vows Continued Support

Since the outbreak of the Gaza crisis on October 7, 2023, Türkiye has played a leading role in both meeting the basic needs of the people in the region and revitalizing the spirit of international solidarity through a comprehensive humanitarian aid campai

Politics » Diplomacy | October 13, 2025, Monday // 11:38

First Seven Hostages Freed as Israel and Hamas Begin Ceasefire Swap

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that the first seven hostages held by Hamas have been released and are now in Israeli custody

World | October 13, 2025, Monday // 09:24

Bulgaria's President: Europe Must Lead Diplomatic Efforts to End the War in Ukraine

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stated that Europe’s foremost priority must be to find a political solution to the war in Ukraine, emphasizing that this is a necessary step toward achieving lasting peace and stability across the continent

Politics | October 10, 2025, Friday // 12:04

Israel Approves Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal with Hamas Under Trump’s Mediation

Israel’s cabinet has formally approved a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal with Hamas, paving the way to end the devastating two-year conflict in Gaza

World | October 10, 2025, Friday // 09:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Belgian Defence Minister Warns: 'If Putin Strikes NATO, Moscow Will Be Wiped Off the Map'

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken has warned that Moscow would face devastating consequences if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to attack a NATO member state

World » EU | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

US Troop Cut in Romania Sparks Questions About Washington’s Commitment to Europe

The United States has informed Romania and its NATO allies that it will reduce part of its military presence on the Alliance’s eastern flank

World » Southeast Europe | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 14:16

11,000 Russian Soldiers Surround Pokrovsk - Ukrainians in the City Fights for Survival

Russian forces have concentrated roughly 11,000 troops in an effort to encircle Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 13:29

At Least 64 Dead in Major Rio Raid Targeting Comando Vermelho Syndicate

At least 64 people were killed and more than 80 arrested in a massive police operation targeting the Comando Vermelho, or Red Command, criminal organization in Rio de Janeiro

World | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 10:11

US Intelligence: Putin More Determined Than Ever to Win in Ukraine

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia shows no indication of being ready to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

Hurricane Melissa Regains Power on Path to Cuba After Devastating Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa regained strength on Tuesday as it moved away from Jamaica and headed toward Cuba, once again becoming a Category 4 storm

World | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 09:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria