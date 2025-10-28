Lavrov: Russia Ready to Offer Security Guarantees to EU and NATO
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow is ready to offer "security guarantees" to countries in the European Union and NATO, insisting that Russia has no hostile intentions toward them. His remarks came during the International Conference on Eurasian Security held in Minsk, Belarus, Russian state agency TASS reported.
Lavrov stated that Russia "has never had and does not have any plans to attack NATO or EU member states" and claimed Moscow is prepared to formalize this position in what he described as "future security guarantees for this part of Eurasia."
At the same time, the foreign minister criticized European leaders for refusing to engage with Russia on a collective security framework. According to him, the EU is distancing itself from discussions on joint guarantees and instead pursuing arrangements "not with Russia but against Russia."
Lavrov’s comments follow a series of recent statements in which he has sought to downplay Moscow’s responsibility for escalating tensions in Europe. Earlier, he argued that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine did not violate the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, which guaranteed Ukraine’s sovereignty and borders. He also rejected a U.S. proposal to halt fighting along the current front line, signaling no change in Moscow’s position on the war.
Orban Confirms Trump-Putin Summit in Budapest Still Planned Despite Delay
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has confirmed that a planned summit in Budapest between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin remains on the agenda
Putin Boasts of His 'Burevestnik' Missile, Trump Claps Back: 'We’ve Got a Nuke Right Off Your Coast'
US President Donald Trump reacted with scepticism to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent statements about the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile
Massive Overnight Drone Assault: Nearly 200 UAVs Target Russia, 34 Reportedly Bound for Moscow
Russia experienced one of the largest drone assaults on its territory to date overnight on October 26-27
Washington’s Sanctions Push India Toward Scaling Back Russian Oil, Opening Path for Trade Deal
India is preparing to make a significant reduction in its imports of Russian oil to comply with new U.S. sanctions targeting Russia’s two largest producers, Lukoil and Rosneft
Medvedev: Trump Just Declared War on Russia
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev declared on Thursday that the United States is now a clear adversary of Russia and that recent actions by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine amount to an act of war
Trump Strikes at Kremlin’s Wallet: U.S. Sanctions Russia’s Oil Giants Rosneft and Lukoil
The United States has imposed sweeping sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, Russia’s two largest oil companies, in what marks the first major punitive action against Moscow since President Donald Trump took office