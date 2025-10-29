Rotation Agreed: Nazaryan Set to Lead Bulgaria’s National Assembly

Politics | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 08:35
Bulgaria: Rotation Agreed: Nazaryan Set to Lead Bulgaria’s National Assembly

Raya Nazaryan has been chosen to become the next Speaker of Bulgaria’s National Assembly following an agreement between GERB, BSP, and There Is Such a People (TISP). GERB officially confirmed the decision in a Facebook statement, adding that the position will rotate every ten months under the new arrangement.

The decision comes after a meeting of the Joint Governance Council (JGC), which approved the introduction of a rotational presidency for the parliament. “We made a decision to introduce a rotating chairmanship of the National Assembly, and tomorrow this will be signed as an annex to the joint governance agreement,” said Kostadin Angelov, chairman of the JGC and deputy from GERB, during a briefing at the National Assembly.

The annex to the coalition agreement, which formalizes the new structure, is expected to be signed shortly. The rotation principle, first proposed by GERB and TISP last week, was accepted during the council discussions. While the exact start date and timeline for the rotation have yet to be officially determined, GERB confirmed that Raya Nazaryan will be the first to assume the Speaker’s position under the new arrangement.

According to the agreement, the Speaker’s role will be shared among coalition partners in 10-month intervals, marking a new approach to leadership within Bulgaria’s legislature. The move aims to strengthen cooperation among the parties involved in the joint governance framework while maintaining balance within the parliamentary majority.

Nazaryan’s upcoming appointment is expected to be formalized once the annex is signed, completing the latest phase of the rotation plan endorsed by the governing partners.

